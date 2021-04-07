Jael Currie defeated Matt Tramel for Madison's District 16 alderperson's seat on Tuesday.
Currie received 1,600 votes (59.5%). Tramel received 1,074 votes.
Currie works as the housing director of YWCA Madison. She also serves as the vice president of the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County.
Madison’s District 16 borders McFarland to the south as far as Siggelkow Road, with Cottage Grove Road making up its northern border. US-51 makes up much of the western border, and the district stretches as far east as County Highway AB and the edge of Yahara Hills Golf Course.
Currie thanked voters on her Facebook page:
"From the depths of my heart, I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me and our collective mission of #MovingMadisonForward! This has truly been a humbling and momentous experience as both a born and bred Madisonian and first time candidate. Thank you to the residents of District 16 for affording me the opportunity to serve as your Council representative. I commit to being an authentic, solution focused, and accountable leader as your next Alder and look forward to connecting, engaging, and growing with, and alongside you. I know the road ahead won’t be easy but I am confident that we will get through it together, as demonstrated through the incredible support and network of community that mobilized around this election.
"I’d also like to give a special shoutout to my fellow aldermanic BIPOC candidates for showing up and showing out in epic proportions! You all have inspired me through your shared vulnerability and activism and no matter the outcome, know that tonight's results are not the sole indicator of our leadership and service to this community - we know we are the ones we’ve been waiting for and will continue to blaze collective paths for the good of Madison and all its citizens.
"What we’ve seen this election season is one for the history books and one that I hope my children, our children and future generations proudly claim as their legacy. Already, our children are so much more advanced and aware than we were at their age and they are watching - let’s make them and our ancestors proud! Now, let’s get to work!"
Tramel offered his congratulations to Currie in a post as well:
"A big thanks to everyone who followed along and supported my campaign! Although I lost the race, I’m better for having ran it. And congratulations to [Jael Currie], who I know will be a leader and fighter for everyone in District 16. I look forward to supporting her work and cheering her on. Let’s elevate the East Side, and all of Madison, together."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.