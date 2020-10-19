The McFarland Lioness Club is holding its annual poinsettia sale to raise funds to support community projects.

Proceeds from the poinsettia sale and other Lioness fundraisers held throughout the year are used to make donations to several local groups including the McFarland Food Pantry, EMS, fire and police departments, the public library and schools, as well as several service organizations in the McFarland and Madison area.

Plants are available in two sizes for $12 or $21 and in four colors: red, white, ice crystal pink and jingle bell.

Lioness members will be taking orders through Oct. 27. The plants will be delivered to your home or business the week of Nov. 17.

For more details or to place an order, call Heleen at 608-838-8165 or contact any McFarland Lioness member.

