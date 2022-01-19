Local fundraisers team up with McFarland foundation to support struggling families

Samantha Johnson and Jenny Gotcher started out casually fundraising on social media for a friend who needed some support.
Their grassroots effort became a community-wide fundraising machine, serving ten local families and surpassing $10,000 in donations.
Now, the pair is partnering with the Dan Chin Homes Foundation in McFarland, to help even more McFarland residents.
The Dan Chin Homes Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the McFarland-based real estate company, will now take on Gotcher and Johnson’s donation-based living expense effort in addition to its existing mantle to provide rent and mortgage assistance.
Johnson and Gotcher began working together to fundraise in the McFarland community to support a mutual friend who was struggling. They knew each other before then, but weren’t particularly close.
In a “very, very grassroots” effort, Johnson said, the pair began collecting donations on social media for local families that might need extra help. They also tapped into the student services network in the McFarland School District to help coordinate who to serve.
Johnson said they would connect with McFarland residents, and help them with specific expenses that were becoming financial hurdles. These were things like energy bills, car repairs and money for groceries. Johnson and Gotcher would usually pay directly to energy companies, landlords or buy gift cards, instead of just passing cash.
These were specific financial hurdles that families could clear.
“If you have been there, it’s such a weight lifted,” Johnson said.
Their work grew organically, Johnson said, and the McFarland community responded voraciously to their requests. In a two-week time period, Johnson said, they raised more than $10,000.
Johnson and Gotcher said the challenge came when trying to balance protecting the privacy of people who were receiving support with providing transparency to donors, and showing how contributions are directly impacting McFarland residents.
The pair was able to help around ten families in 2019. The operation got so big that they created an elaborate spreadsheet system to track each donation. It got a bit overwhelming, Gotcher and Johnson said.
“We need a bigger platform for this, because it was too large,” Johnson said.
That’s when Dan Chin Homes joined the effort. In 2020, Johnson and Gotcher approached the local real estate company to ask about partnering. After a year of planning, the living expense fund in the Dan Chin Homes Foundation is now operational.
Johnson and Gotcher said because the foundation was already an established nonprofit, it seemed like a good fit.
The Dan Chin Homes Foundation, which until now has been funded by proceeds from the real estate company, has been providing rent and mortgage funding in McFarland since 2018.
The foundation has helped more than 20 families since then, totaling more than $60,000, said Meg Chin, the executive director of the foundation. The foundation has helped make rent or mortgage payments for one to six months per family each year.
In 2022, the foundation will help five different families with their payments.
The rent and mortgage assistance program accepts applications once a year, and selects families to receive support in October. Those efforts will continue, Chin said.
But, the foundation will now collect donations to fund the living expense support started by Johnson and Gotcher. Applications will be available year-round, and will be responded to within two weeks of being submitted.
You can donate or apply for support at https://www.danchinhomes.com/dchfoundation.
The Johnson and Gotcher duo has taken on other fundraising projects outside of living expenses. Most recently, they raised enough money to buy lunch for all the pharmacies in McFarland, and to purchase goodie bags for area crossing guards.
Each time they take on a new financial goal, Johnson and Gotcher say they see nothing but generosity and support from the community.
Gotcher called the response to their efforts ‘heartwarming, especially in a time that has been challenging and pretty divisive.”
“It’s been amazing, it’s been overwhelming” said Gotcher. “It just keeps going.”
“It’s a beautiful thing to see, how giving of a community we live in,” Chin said. It “takes your breath away, honestly.”
They’ve been “so generous with their hearts,” Johnson added.
Johnson said that local organizations like the Dan Chin Homes Foundation keep much-needed dollars in our communities, and make a noticeable difference in the lives of our neighbors.
“There are so many people who want to help that just don't know how,” Gotcher said. They’re thinking “‘I know all of these situations exist, but how do I make an impact?’ I think this gives them an avenue to help out in that manner.”
“We are a more wealthy community, but there are still needs, and sometimes we lose track of that,” Johnson said.
Many McFarland residents are “experiencing financial hardship for a number of reasons,” Chin said, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s definitely a need.”
Gotcher said that through it all, the goal has been to serve.
“Don’t ever feel uncomfortable about doing something nice,” Gotcher said. “Even if it it fails…even if they don’t receive it well or care…don’t ever feel bad for doing something nice or trying something nice.”