MCFARLAND BOYS GOLF

McFarland boys golf ninth at Edgerton; competes in Ryder Cup

At the Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, the Rock Valley Conference held its annual Ryder Cup event on Thursday, May 12.

In a Ryder Cup format, golfers are placed into pairs and play six holes of alternate shot, six holes of a scramble and six holes of best ball.

A team of McFarland High School golfers, freshmen Tate Eccles and Rowan Lehnherr, took 12th place. Sophomores Ryan Ertel and Samuel Day finished in 20th place out of 27 teams.

Edgerton Country Club

The Spartans took ninth at the Edgerton Country Club on Tuesday, May 10.

Sophomore Samuel Day carded a 46 and sophomore Ryan Ertel earned a 48. Freshmen Tate Eccles and Rowan Lehnherr both scored 52.

Cameron Lee of Edgerton took medalist honors with a 32 as the Crimson Tide won the event.

Team scores: Edgerton 143, Brodhead 167, Evansville 170, Whitewater 180, Turner 180, Big Foot 191, East Troy 195, Jefferson 197, McFarland 198, Clinton 232.

