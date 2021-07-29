Dane County sees 70% vaccination rate

As of July 26, 382,535 or 70% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 67.3% have been fully vaccinated.
“This milestone provides us with an opportunity to recognize and reflect on the progress we have made toward bringing our county to the other side of this pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who rolled up their sleeves to help bring us to this point.”
Dane County is one of the most vaccinated counties in the country, a release from the department said this week.
“If you are 12 or older, I urge you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “As the delta variant increases case rates, now is not the time to delay any longer. COVID-19 can be a very serious disease, and these safe and effective vaccines are readily available.”
The health department said it continues to address disparities that exist among the communities of color population of Dane County in vaccination rate. 37.6% of our Black residents and 58.4% of our Hispanic population have gotten the shot.
Areas with lower vaccination rates are seeing more transmission of the more contagious variants, including the delta variant, which is why health officials say it is more important now than ever to make sure as many people as possible get the vaccine.
If you or someone you know is looking for options to get vaccinated, schedule an appointment at one of the Public Health Madison & Dane County office locations by visiting https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.
The department is also offering pop-up vaccine clinics in different communities across the county. That schedule can be found here.