McFarland boys tennis wins against Jefferson, competes at Verona Quad, loses to Big Foot and East Troy

Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson won the lone match for McFarland boys tennis, winning No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-3) against Jesse Robinson and Grayson Grunow of Big Foot on Monday, May 9.
At No. 1 singles, Logan Longhenry won (6-2, 6-0) against David Templeton. Joshua Rolfs defeated Cash Kujak (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 singles.
Nolan Peyer won No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-2) against Stellan Kilpatrick. Andrew Greenwald defeated Cristiano Medina (4-6, 6-0, 10-8) at No. 4 singles.
Reed Alness and Cristian Carreno claimed No. 2 doubles (6-4, 7-5) against Jacob Nix and Sean Fernan. Andrew Sachs and Alexis Castaneda (6-2, 6-1) beat Ryan Hudgens and Noah Blakeslee.
Verona Quad
Competing at the Verona Quad on Saturday, May 7, the Spartans lost three match-ups .
Against Verona, McFarland was swept 7-0. Ryder Broadbridge defeated David Templeton (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1 singles, and Justin Hutchcoft swept Cash Kujak (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 singles.
Riley Sweet defeated Stellan Kilpatrick (6-1, 6-3) at No. 3 singles. Joe Bakalars won (6-0, 6-3) against Cristiano Medina at No. 4 singles. Josh Bradley and Riley Sass won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 7-5) over Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson.
At No. 2 doubles, Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel defeated Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix (6-0, 6-2). Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr won No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-1) against Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens.
Against Monroe, the Spartans won two singles and a doubles match in a 4-3 loss. David Templeton won No. 1 singles (6-3, 7-5) against Matthew Setterstrom.
Isak Pederson defeated Max Petitjean at No. 4 singles (4-6, 7-6 (5) 10-7). At No. 1 doubles, Elias Pederson and Carter Snyder won No. 1 doubles (7-5, 6-3) over Chris Giasson and Aaron Roidt.
For Monroe, Ryan Mathiason won No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2) against Stellan Kilpatrick. Gavin Eckerman defeated Cristiano Medina (6-2, 6-4) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Ethan Towne and Wes Saunders won (6-3, 6-3) against Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix. At No. 3 doubles, Dante Giordano and Mitch Ferguson beat Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens (7-6 (5), 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
Against Franklin, the Spartans won two singles matches. Stellan Kilpatrick defeated Nehan Sajeeth (6-1, 6-2) at No. 3 singles. Cristiano Medina won (6-4, 7-6 (5)) against Aidan Irish at No. 4 singles.
For Franklin, Alex Dziubek won No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) against David Templeton. Randy Akwaboah defeated Cash Kujak (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Noah Bartoshevich and Isaac Verges won (6-3, 6-0) against Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson. Andrew Hillstrom and Brandon Topalian defeated Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2 doubles. Julian Beckmann and Manan Shroff won (6-1, 6-0) against Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens.
East Troy 7, McFarland 0
The Spartans were swept 7-0 by East Troy on Thursday, May 5.
At No. 1 singles, Dayne Lindow defeated David Templeton (6-0, 6-1). Justin Brehm won No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Stellan Kilpatrick.
Connor Paulin won (6-0, 6-1) against Cristiano Medina at No. 3 singles. Noah Edwards defeated Isak Pederson (6-1, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Chase Stoner and Max Maternowski bested Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson (6-0, 6-3). Jake Molloy and Chase Murphy won (6-2, 6-4) against Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix at No. 2 doubles. Zach Cliffgard and Aiden Taylor overtook Noah Blakeslee and Ryan Hudgens (6-2, 6-1) at No. 3 doubles.
McFarland 7, Jefferson 0
The McFarland boys tennis team swept Jefferson 7-0 on Wednesday, May 4.
David Templeton won No. 1 singles (7-5, 6-1) against Aiden Turner. Stellan Kilpatrick defeated Eddy Medina (6-4, 6-4) at No. 2 singles.
Cristiano Medina won No. 3 singles (7-5, 6-0) over Zephyr Marek. Isak Pederson defeated Ivan Perez (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Carter Snyder and Elias Pederson won (6-3, 6-1) against Toby Wiesensel and Jacob Jurcek. Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix claimed No. 2 doubles (4-6, 6-3, 10-8) over Cole Huebel and Matthew Bucholz. The Spartans won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.