Jan. 20-27 Senior News

Monona Senior Center
Important Notice: Face masks are required in the center
For more information on the Monona Senior Center, visit http://www.mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center, listen to 98.7 WVMO, the Voice of Monona, visit http://www.facebook.com/mononaseniorcenter or call 608-222-3415. Please call in advance to register if you plan to attend.
Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m.: Healthy Aging-Maintaining & Maximizing Brain Health & Wellbeing. Stacey Schaefer is a cognitive-affective neuroscientist at the UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds. Her research focuses on identifying how different emotional styles influence health, wellbeing, and brain aging, as well as the factors that moderate those relationships. In her talk, she will share findings from studies highlighting the factors that promote healthy aging with a focus on emotion and its impacts on brain health. This is a Zoom presentation so call 608-222-3415 to register with your email and we will send you the login link.
Zoom Fitness: Call to register with your email and we will send you the Zoom link. Check out a class or two in the new year.
Mondays: Zoom Tai Chi Balance 11:00 -- Tai Chi Balance is a body-mind-spirit practice offered by certified Tai Chi Instructor Jody Curley, featuring Tai Chi and Qigong movements and breathing practices for balance. Movements can be done standing or seated. Have a chair nearby!
Mondays: Zoom Chair Yoga Express 2 p.m. – Join Amy Davidson Unitan for 30 minutes of flowing movement to elevate heart rate & warm the body; connecting body, breath and mind.
Thursdays: Zoom Cup of Chi 11:30 a.m. – This 30 minute class offers a “just enough” midday Tai Chi/Chi Kung refresh. The practice of flowing movement, comfortable breath and sensation based concentration can be practiced standing, seated & are appropriate for everyone.
Thursdays: Chair Yoga at 10 a.m. Via Zoom in January -- Join us for a beginner to advanced, chair yoga class. Each pose will be presented in multiple levels of flexibility.
Colonial Club
The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more and your call will be returned.
Due to the rise in COVID cases, the Colonial Club has cancelled non-essential activities through the Friday, Jan. 28.
Thursday, Jan. 20 – Non-essential activities are canceled. Home delivered meal, supportive home care, case management and adult day center activities will continue as scheduled.
Friday, Jan. 21 – Non-essential activities are canceled. Home delivered meal, supportive home care, case management and adult day center activities will continue as scheduled.
Monday, Jan. 24 – Non-essential activities are canceled. Home delivered meal, supportive home care, case management and adult day center activities will continue as scheduled.
Tuesday, Jan. 25- Foot care Appointments start at 9:00 a.m. Non-essential activities are canceled. Home delivered meal, supportive home care, case management and adult day center activities will continue as scheduled.
Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Non-essential activities are canceled. Home delivered meal, supportive home care, case management and adult day center activities will continue as scheduled.
A reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to deliver noon meals. Visit colonialclub.org to complete a volunteer application, and contact Laura at ljennings@colonialclub.org for info.
McFarland Senior Outreach
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, McFarland Senior Outreach feels it is prudent to suspend group gatherings effective immediately. This includes our meal site, the exercise and recreational groups, and our coffee hour, through the month of January 2022. We will reevaluate the status after that time. Our home delivered meals, the case management services, and our loan closet is still available. Please call our office, 608-838-7117 in advance of any needs, as availability of staff may vary.
The virtual exercise class Gekko Yoga is held Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting number is 83996361859 and password is gekkoyoga. First class is free, drop ins are $11 and a five-class pass is $50. More information: 608-206-7133 or patriciawgreen@hotmail.com.
There will be a Welcome to Medicare seminar held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. If you’re turning 64 this year, the seminar will teach you how to make informed choices about your Medicare options. This is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging of Dane County’s Elder Benefits Specialist. Register by Jan. 13, by emailing aaa@countyofdane.com.
The Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging is holding a health workshop for women over 50 virtually on Jan 21 from 1-3 p.m. The seminar will cover bladder and bowel health.
The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers a variety of support groups and programming related to Alzheimer's and Dementia. To get involved, call 608-232-3400 ext. 115. Programming this month includes:
- Adult child caregiver support group on the first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
- Dane County Caregiver Support Group weekly on Thursdays, 1 p.m.
- Conversations support group for individuals with early stage dementia on the first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
- Understanding and responding to behavior changes -- Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on Zoom.
McFarland Senior Outreach offers rides for shopping. Cost is $1 for in-town rides and $1.50 for out of town rides. Masks required. Participants must be 60 or older. Call 608-838-7117 to schedule.
- Rides to Super Walmart in Monona on Mondays — 9:30 a.m. pick up, noon return
- Rides to Pick n Save in McFarland on Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11 a.m. return
- Rides to Target Madison East on Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. pick up, 11:30 a.m. return.
- Rides to medical appointments are available through RSVP Medical rides. Masks and proof of vaccination required. Contact McFarland Senior Outreach to schedule at 608-838-7117.
- Rides are also available through Veyo Transportation, 1-866-907-1493 or Dane County Transportation Center at 608-242-6489.
Agrace Hospice Care also offers local grief counseling and support groups, which may be important during the holiday season. To schedule an appointment with a grief counselor or register for a group, call 800-553-4289 or visit agrace.org. For those who may be at risk of self harm, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.