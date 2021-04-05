McFarland's girls tennis team fell to host Verona 5-2 in a nonconference dual on Thursday.

The Spartans' Laura Maudlin earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Samantha Breitbach at the No. 1 singles flight while the No. 2 doubles pair of Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournik were 7-5, 6-1 victors over the Wildcats' Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski.

Verona 5, McFarland 2

Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Breitbach, 6-0, 6-1; Queoff, V, def. Curtis, 6-0, 6-0; Qureshi, V, def. Sandine, 6-0, 6-0; Bertrand, V, def. Witt, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth, V, def. Bartzen/Kohn, 6-1, 6-4; Shields/Pournik, M, def. Witkowski/Chavez-Lazaro, 7-5, 6-1; E. Nick/A. Nick, V, def. Babcock/Johnson, 6-1, 6-0.

