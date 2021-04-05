McFarland's girls tennis team fell to host Verona 5-2 in a nonconference dual on Thursday.
The Spartans' Laura Maudlin earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Samantha Breitbach at the No. 1 singles flight while the No. 2 doubles pair of Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournik were 7-5, 6-1 victors over the Wildcats' Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski.
Verona 5, McFarland 2
Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Breitbach, 6-0, 6-1; Queoff, V, def. Curtis, 6-0, 6-0; Qureshi, V, def. Sandine, 6-0, 6-0; Bertrand, V, def. Witt, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kreuser/Huseth, V, def. Bartzen/Kohn, 6-1, 6-4; Shields/Pournik, M, def. Witkowski/Chavez-Lazaro, 7-5, 6-1; E. Nick/A. Nick, V, def. Babcock/Johnson, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.