McFarland High School boys' soccer coach Brett Ogorzalek, holds the 2019 WIAA Division 3 sectional championship plaque. He is abiding with the opinions of scientists and medical experts on the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic but he is hoping his team can resume play in the spring. The Rock Valley Conference, in which McFarland competes, postponed the fall sports season due to concerns over the virus spreading to athletes, coaches and fans. It's possible fall sports could be shifted to spring 2021.