McFarland woman allegedly crashes twice into a squad car, injures a deputy while driving intoxicated

A McFarland woman was taken into custody early Dec. 10 after reportedly crashing twice into a squad car, driving while intoxicated and injuring a deputy in the town of Cottage Grove.
According to a media release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 1:11 a.m. Friday, when a deputy observed a car driving erratically on Rinden Road in the town of Pleasant Springs. After attempting a traffic stop and calling for backup, the vehicle in question attempted a Y-turn around the squad car.
The driver of the car, identified later as 45-year-old Bernadine Skalitzky of McFarland, accelerated her vehicle into the squad car, then backed up and struck the squad car a second time before driving away from the scene, according to police.
A short time later, the deputy located Skalitzky heading north but reported that she refused to stop. The sheriff’s office said the pursuit lasted four miles and varied in speed from 40 mph to nearly 70 mph, before Skalitzky turned westbound on Highway 12/18.
The pursuit reportedly came to an end when Skalitzky stopped her vehicle on Highway 12/18 near County Highway AB in the town of Cottage Grove.
It is alleged that when Skalitzky exited her vehicle, she refused to comply with the deputy’s instructions. Deputies reported that she then “aggressively” approached the deputy and became “combative” when taken into custody.
A sheriff’s deputy involved in the incident was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Skalitzky was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of OWI third offense, felony fleeing and causing injury to a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest.
She appeared in a virtual court hearing on the afternoon of Dec. 13, where Dane County Circuit Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set a cash bail of $3,000 along with the non-monetary conditions that Skalitzky not consume alcohol and not operate a motor vehicle should she post bail and be released.