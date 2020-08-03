The Interstate 39/90 northbound ramp to Highway 12/18 westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project of the interstate. Drivers are urged to follow the signed detour route.
Night lane closures will also be in place in the area of Highway AB and Siggelkow Road.
Drivers should watch for nightly lane closures on I-39/90 northbound near the Beltline interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 7. There will also be lane closures on I-39/90 southbound from Highway AB to Door Creek from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7.
Siggelkow Road under I-39/90 near McFarland will remain closed until mid-October. Alternate local routes are required.
One lane on westbound Highway 12/18 from Millpond Road to the I-39/90 southbound loop ramp remains closed and will be throughout the 2020 construction season.
Two Beltline interchange loop ramps are also closed until mid-October. These are the I-39/90 southbound exit loop ramp (Exit 142B) to eastbound Highway 12/19 and westbound Highway 12/18 loop ramp (Exit 267A) to I-39/90 southbound.
