From March 6 to March 13, local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be collecting food to help the hungry in the local community.
The Boy Scouts of Troop/Pack 146 in Monona will collect food to be brought to St. Stephen’s Food Pantry. Families throughout Monona and the greater Madison area rely on the food provided by the church. The pantry provides a four-day supply of food to about two dozen households each Monday to Thursday.
Items needed include canned meats and fish, fruit juice, soups, baby formula, Jell-o, pudding mix, pasta, sauces, canned fruit, canned vegetables, baby cereal, powdered milk, peanut butter and hot or cold cereal. The group asks that you do not donate expired or opened items.
Monona residents should look for door hangers to be delivered to their front doors on March 6. On March 13, place needed items into bags and leave the food either at front doorstep or at the end of your driveway. Scouts will be picking up the bags between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Donations may also be brought directly to St. Stephens at 5700 Pheasant Hill Rd., Monona, between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on March 13.
This food collection is part of Scouting for Food, an effort by Packs and Troops around the nation to fight hunger.
Troop/Pack 146 is chartered to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. In keeping with the values of Scouting, Cub Scouts devote themselves to community service. Along with year-round activities of crafts, outings, games and projects, Scouts seek to be of service to others.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Troop146Monona
McFarland Boy Scout Troop 53
McFarland Boy Scout Troop 53, along with local Girl Scouts troops, will collect food to be donated to the McFarland Food Pantry.
McFarland Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts will leave "Scouting for Food" fliers at homes throughout the village on Saturday, March 6. The fliers will describe the types of foods and personal hygiene items the scouts will collect on behalf of the McFarland Food Pantry.
The Scouts will pick up food and personal hygiene items from homes on Saturday, March 13. They ask that you place your non-perishable items outside your front door by 9 a.m. on March 13. If anyone in your household has COVID-19 on or in the weeks before March 13, please refrain from donating items at that time to protect the scouts and food pantry volunteers.
Suggested non-perishable items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, beef stew, rice, chili, soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, baby food and baby diapers/wipes.
All donations collected by the Scouts will be taken to the McFarland Food Pantry. If McFarland residents prefer to deliver their Scouting for Food donation items directly to the food pantry, they may do so between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
