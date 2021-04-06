JEFFERSON — Jefferson defeated the visiting McFarland girls tennis team 4-3 in a Rock Valley dual on Monday.

McFarland’s Laura Maudlin defeated Gracie Niebler 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 1 singles flight while Abigail Komro beat Alivia Dearborn 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 4 spot.

Laura Traver, Jefferson’s No. 2 singles player, earned a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Sarah Kopp. Alexa Medina, the Eagles’ No. 3 player, was a 6-3, 6-3 victor over Natalie Curtis.

In doubles, the Spartans’ Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields got past Emily Carlson and Lilly Duddeck 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the other match.

Jefferson’s top tandem of Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner defeated Lexi Kohn and Sadie Bartzen 6-4, 7-5.

The Eagles’ other doubles point came from the No. 3 flight where Brittney Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse topped Hannah Johnson and Kylie Babcock 6-3, 6-2.

Jefferson hosts Columbus this afternoon for a dual starting at 4:15 p.m.

JEFFERSON 4, MCFARLAND 3

Singles: Maudlin, M, def. Niebler, 6-2, 6-3; Traver, J, def. Kopp, 6-0, 6-1; Medina, J, def. Curtis, 6-3, 6-3; Komro, M, def. Dearborn, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Dempsen/Magner, J, def. Kohn/Bartzen 6-4, 7-5; Pournik/Shields, M, def. Carlson/Duddeck, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Mengel/Kolehouse, J, def. Johnson/Babcock 6-3, 6-2.

