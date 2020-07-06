Coronavirus robbed former McFarland High School athlete Greta Corcoran her senior year on the girls soccer team. Yet, she doesn’t plan to abandon the game now that she has graduated.
She plans to play for the women’s soccer team at UW-Stevens Point when she enters the school next fall.
Corcoran recently signed a letter of intent to play for the Pointers, which finished 2019 with an overall record of 11-5-3 and 5-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association. UW-SP advanced to the NCAA Division 3 tournament but lost to Adrian College 1-0 in two overtimes. Two seniors graduated from the 2019 squad.
Corcoran said she loved visiting the Stevens Point campus, and the coaches and staff were very welcoming.
“Making the team after missing my senior season made the choice pretty easy for me and drew me to the school,” Corcoran said. “My coaches were also a huge influence for me, and they were a big help in me deciding where I should continue my soccer and student career.”
As a junior in 2019, Corcoran scored nine goals and had 12 assists for 30 points as the Spartans went 18-0-3 overall but lost in the sectional semifinal on penalty kicks to Sugar River. Corcoran ended her high school career with 16 goals and 15 assists for 47 points.
Corcoran also excelled on the McFarland girls tennis team as she teamed with senior Grace Henes last fall to finish with a 15-4 record and advance to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament. The duo lost in the first round to Libby Whirry and Jessica Jarvis of Baldwin-Woodville.
Corcoran said her experiences as a high school athlete will benefit her as a college athlete.
“Going to state for tennis this year showed me what it’s like to play at the top for a sport, and my last soccer season taught me how to be a leader on and off the field,” she said. “With both of those experiences I think I’m going to be set for my first season.”
Corcoran hasn’t declared a major but may lean toward majoring social work or psychology, and minoring in Spanish. She said she would like to work with children.
“I’m sad my days as a student athlete in McFarland are over, but I couldn’t be more excited to see where my future takes me,” Corcoran said.
The Stevens Point women’s soccer team’s 2020 season opener is scheduled for Sept. 1 with a home match against the University of St. Thomas of St. Paul, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.