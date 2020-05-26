When Bob Blanchar first heard the fire trucks from his McFarland home Sunday, May 24, he thought there was a fire in the neighborhood.
There were fire trucks, but there was nothing to extinguish.
The McFarland Fire Department and a number of other family and friends were assembling a surprise birthday parade that was to pass in front of Blanchar’s home on Camp Leonard Road to mark his 90th birthday.
Blanchar sat in a folding chair under a Green Bay Packers tent as the cars drove past his home, waving balloons and pictures of him from his days in the service. Some stopped in front of Blanchar’s driveway and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.
This was a big surprise to Blanchar, who first moved to McFarland in 1952 with his wife, Betty. The two were married 64 years before she died five years ago.
“We went through a very, very beautiful life. It’s still a beautiful life, but I miss her very much,”said Blanchar, donning a Birthday Boy blue ribbon pinned to a T-shirt that read “Don’t Kiss Me, I’m 90,” in response to the social distancing guidelines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blanchar’s granddaughter, Lillie Tyler, said she produced a video of friends and family members wishing Blanchar a happy birthday to keep him occupied while the parade was being put together.
“He thought that was his only birthday gift. Little did he know,” Tyler said.
Shortly after the video ended, she was told to take her grandfather outside to watch the parade. He had no idea that it was planned in advance.
“I didn’t know anything about it,” Blanchar said. “They kept me in the house with the shades closed.”
The pandemic forced cancellation of original birthday plans made for Blanchar. Tyler and her mother worked together via Facebook and other methods of communication to contact family and friends about participating in the parade. Tyler was overcome with emotion over the large turnout.
“I started tearing up when it began,” she said. “I thought maybe a fourth of the cars would be here.”
Yet, it was a testimonial to Blanchar, a well-known pillar of the McFarland community.
“As you can tell, he’s a pretty, popular guy around here and well loved,” Tyler said.
