The football seasons for Monona Grove and McFarland High Schools could be delayed until spring 2021, under a proposal that may be considered this week by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control.
According to published reports, school administrators in southwest Wisconsin came up with the idea to ward off the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has killed hundreds in the state and sickened tens of thousands.
Wissports.net reported the plan would move the fall sports season to March 2021 with the schedule continuing through May. The 2021 spring sports season including baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys’golf would begin after fall sports and end in July.
This would mean winter sports, which normally begins in November with boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, boys swimming, wrestling and gymnastics would be the first one held in the 2020-21 school year.
Practices for the 2020 fall sports season are set to begin the first week in August. Aside from football, other fall sports include girls golf, girls tennis, volleyball, boys soccer, girls swimming, and boys and girls cross country.
Earlier this month, Waunakee, which competes in the Badger North Conference, announced it would delay the start of football practice and cancel two non-conference games in August.
The Big Eight Conference, which includes Sun Prairie and all four Madison public high schools, has also indicated it may alter its fall sports schedules to help keep the pandemic under control.
The Madison Metropolitan School District also announced it would start the 2020-21 school year with classes online.
The outbreak of the virus forced the WIAA to cancel the boys and girls state basketball tournaments in March and the entire spring sports season.
Many seniors were disappointed they couldn’t play their final season of spring sports before high school graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.