Feb. 10 College News

Iowa State University
Iowa State University has announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List, recognizing students for their academic achievement. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to qualify.
Local students on the list are:
Gabriel Pierre Murphy, Senior, Mechanical Engineering, Madison
David Crummy Uselman, Senior, Mathematics, Madison
William Paul Gavins, Senior, Computer Engineering, Monona
Northern State University
Brianna Back of Cottage Grove was selected for the Aberdeen South Dakota’s Northern State University fall Dean’s List after earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Loras College
Luke Bernards of Monona was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Loras College in Dubuque Iowa. Bernards had to earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the honor.
UW-River Falls
Colleen Ross of Cottage Grove was chosen for the fall 2021 Dean’s List at UW-River Falls. Ross, an animal science major, had to earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average to be chosen.
Marquette University
Marquette University has released its fall 2021 Dean’s List. Students in the College of Education and the Klinger College of Arts and Sciences had to earn a 3.7 grade point average or higher. The Diederich College of Communication, College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing require a 3.5 grade point average. All other programs require a 3.75 grade point average for the list.
Kyra Carviou of Cottage Grove is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing and was named to the list. Lexie Goke of Cottage Grove is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences and made the list. Olivia Kiefer of Cottage Grove is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminology and law studies and made the list. Lydia Burke of Madison is pursuing a bachelor of science in biophysics and made the list. Lauren Haydin of Monona is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminology and law studies and was named to the list.
University of Minnesota-Duluth
Benjamin Roloff of Madison was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Roloff is a freshman, studying mechanical engineering BSME in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Phebe Jones and Alexus Verhage of Madison, and Olivia Chandler, Michael Greene and Sydney Thompson of McFarland were named to the Dean’s List at Minnesota State University-Mankato this fall. All five students made the honor list, meaning they earned a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99.
UW-Stout
Kristen Wingate of Madison graduated from UW-Stout after the fall 2021 semester. Wingate earned a bachelor of science degree in applied science this fall.
St. Olaf College
St. Olaf College named three students to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. From Madison, Kiera O’Higgins made the list. From McFarland, Natalie Naze, a psychology major, earned recognition. And from Monona, Emma Auby, a music education major, was named to the list. Students must earn a 3.75 grade point average or above for the award.
Minnesota State College-Southeast
Minnesota State College-Southeast, in Red Wing and Winona, named Marisa Gast of McFarland to the fall 2021 President’s List. Gast earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to receive the award.
The College of St. Scholastica
Erinn Palmer of Cottage Grove was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Palmer is studying computer info systems/science. Students must earn a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the honor.
University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is honoring fall 2021 Dean’s List award winners. Nicole Stubbe of McFarland, a third year student in the College of Engineering studying biomedical engineering, was recognized. Mackenzie Unke of McFarland, a third year student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences studying health and human physiology, was honored.
Southeast Missouri State University
Dani Dorn of McFarland was named to the Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University this fall. Students must earn a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the list.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Two students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Honors List for the fall quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Gavin Wood of McFarland was named to the list. Wood is pursuing a bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering. Kyle Anongdeth of Monona was honored. Anongdeth is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. They had to earn a 3.2 grade point average to make the list.
Lawrence University
Kelsey Knapp of Monona was named to the Lawrence University Dean’s List for 2021, an annual honor roll for academic performance. Students must keep a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the academic year to qualify.
Knox College
Sarah Borchert of Cottage Grove was named to the Dean’s List at Knox College in Galesburg Illinois in fall 2021, earning at least a 3.6 grade point average.
Carthage College
Tailyn Ludwiczak of Madison and Alyssa Obremski of McFarland earned nomination to the fall Dean’s List at Carthage College, for earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Western Technical College
Jonathan Mattson from Madison is on the fall 2021 President’s List at Western Technical College in La Crosse. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the honor.
Georgia Tech
Ian Emmos of Madison earned a master of science degree in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in 2021 after the summer semester.
Western Technical College
MacKenzie VanDyck of Cottage Grove graduated from the Medical Administrative Professional program at Western Technical College after the summer term.
Southern New Hampshire University
Courtney Callagan of Madison and Ayla Lopez of McFarland were named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University, earning a 3.7 grade point average or higher.