Jan. 27 College News

UW-Stevens Point
Many local students earned academic recognition for their performance in the fall 2021 semester. To earn the highest honors available, students must earn a grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0. For high honors, students must earn a GPA of 3.75 to 2.89. For honors, students earned a 3.5 to 3.74 GPA.
MadisonBenjamin Brown, Senior, High Honors
Karlynn Buss, Freshman, Highest Honors
Bryce Doyle, Sophomore, Honors
Gabriel Lemke, Junior, Honors
Kelli Schlesinger, Junior, Honors
McFarlandMatthew Amrhein, Freshman, High Honors
Chloe Dettmers, Freshman, Honors
Freya Gilbertson, Sophomore, Honors
Grace Henes, Sophomore, High Honors
Megan Jansen, Senior, High Honors
Evan Peterson, Freshman, Highest Honors
Hunter Starkman, Senior, Honors
MononaLydia Miller, Sophomore, Highest Honors
Samuel Suski, Freshman, Honors
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Tyler Johnson of McFarland completed a degree at Minnesota State University-Mankato following the fall 2021 semester. Johnson graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in sport management. The college celebrated commencement on Dec. 11.
UW-Green Bay
UW-Green Bay has announced its academic honors for the fall 2021 semester. To earn highest honors, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average. High honors goes to students earning a 3.99 to 3.75 GPA. Honors are given to students with GPAs of 3.74 to 3.5.
Sabrina Sodermark of Madison earned Semester Honors. Amy Vandenburg of Madison earned Semester High Honors. Abbie Harrington of McFarland earned Semester Highest Honors. Kj LeFave of McFarland earned Semester High Honors. Bryce Thompson of McFarland earned Semester High Honors. And Andre Hermes of Monona earned Semester Honors.
Northland College
Bridget Dempsey of Madison, a sophomore at Northland College in Ashland, has been selected for the Dean’s List in the fall 2021 semester. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 to be named to the list.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Tyler Johnson of McFarland earned a degree from Minnesota State University-Mankato in December 2021, after the fall semester. Johnson earned a bachelor of science degree in sport management, graduating magna cum laude.
UW-La Crosse
Several local students completed their degrees at UW-La Crosse in August, after the summer term. Peter Aloisi of Cottage Grove earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science. Rebecca Sondrol of Madison earned a bachelor of science degree in nuclear medicine technology. Noah Fischer of McFarland earned a bachelor of science degree in therapeutic recreation. And Ben Roberts of McFarland earned a bachelor of science degree in microbiology.
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Cecily Linsenmeyer of Monona was named to the President’s List for the Summer 2021 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines Iowa. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or higher to receive the award.
Bemidji State University
Caden Consolatti from Mcfarland graduated with a bachelor of science degree in social studies education and a certificate in coaching from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., during the 2020-2021 school year.