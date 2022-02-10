Stoughton Icebergs defeat Badger, lose to Northland Pines

Two goals from sophomore forward Katelynn Weeks of Parkview were not enough for the Icebergs on Saturday, Feb. 5, falling 3-2 to the Northland Pines Eagles.
After a goal in the first period by the Eagles, Weeks scored her first to tie the game at 1-1, assisted by junior forward Laila Howe of Monona Grove. Weeks put the Icebergs up 2-1 in the second period with a goal, assisted by Howe and sophomore Addy Milota of Stoughton.
A goal in the second and a goal in the third gave the Eagles (9-8) the 3-2 victory. Junior goalie Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove recorded 18 saves for the Icebergs.
The Icebergs will take on the Rock County Fury (7-13-2, 5-6) in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Northland Pines 3, Stoughton 2
S 1 1 0 — 2
NP 1 1 1 — 3
1st period
NP- Madison Stebbeds (PP) (Donna Lotzer), 14:25. S- Katelynn Weeks (Laila Howe), 15:29.
2nd period
S- Katelynn Weeks (Laila Howe, Addy Milota), 4:32. NP- Donna Lotzer (Madison Stebbeds), 15:20.
3rd period
NP- Julia Nesbitt (PP) (Madison Stebbeds, Mallory Schmidt), 8:45.
Stoughton 5 Badger 4
Breaking a five-game losing streak on Friday, Feb. 4, the Stoughton Icebergs got back into the win column with a 5-4 victory over the Badger Lightning.
Senior forward Samantha Nelson of Stoughton got the Icebergs on the board with a goal in the first period, assisted by junior forward Carley O’Neil of Stoughton. The Lightning (8-12, 5-9) took a 2-1 lead with a goal in the first and second period.
Junior forward Laila Howe of Monona Grove tied the game at 2-2 for the Icebergs, assisted by junior defenseman Arianna Stroede of Monona Grove. The Lightning scored two more goals in the second period, making the score 4-2.
In the third period, the Icebergs would score three goals to complete the comeback. Stroede scored a goal, and sophomore forward Addy Milota of Stoughton tied the game, assisted by Howe and sophomore forward Katelynn Weeks of Parkview. Howe scored the winning goal for the Icebergs, assisted by Milota.
Stoughton junior goalie Aven Gruner recorded 21 saves.
Stoughton 5, Badger 4
Badger 1 3 0 — 4
Stoughton 1 1 3 — 5
1st period
S- Samantha Nelson (Carley O’Neil), 6:45. B- Mallory Ruland (PP) (Carson Blosenski), 15:08.
2nd period
B- Audrey Hanko (Reese Olson, Kayla Garbacz), 7:35. S- Laila Howe (Arianna Stroede), 11:41. B- Kayla Garbacz (Katelyn Allen, Carson Blosenski), 12:51. B- Eryn Benson, 14:13.
3rd period
S- Arianna Stroede, 5:48. S- Addy Milota (Katelynn Weeks, Laila Howe), 8:30. S- Laila Howe (Addy Milota), 10:21.