Public Health Madison & Dane County has issued a new COVID-19 emergency order set to go into effect on Wednesday.
A summary of provisions that changed between Order #12 and Order #13 include:
Gatherings
- Gathering limits indoors and outdoors have increased. A gathering inside where food or drink is offered or provided is limited to 25 individuals. A gathering inside where food or drink is not offered or provided is limited to 50 individuals. Individuals must maintain six feet physical distancing and face coverings are required.
- A gathering outside where food or drink is offered or provided is limited to 100 individuals. A gathering outside where food or drink is not offered or provided is limited to 150 individuals. Individuals must maintain six feet physical distancing. Face coverings required at gatherings of more than 50 individuals.
Face coverings
- Updates on the types of face coverings that are allowed, and additional face covering requirements for outdoor locations: outdoors while participating in a sporting event, including drills, practices, scrimmages, games or competitions unless the sport is played individually, or played with physical distancing at all times, outdoors while attending a gathering of more than 50 individuals.
Sports
- Games and competitions are allowed for all sports. In most situations, individuals must wear face coverings. Six feet physical distancing is required except when an individual is actively participating in the sport. Sports that cannot maintain physical distancing at all times are limited to 25 individuals indoors, and 100 individuals outdoors, not including employees.
All sports must have a hygiene policy, cleaning policy and protective measure policy.
Other
- A provision limiting regulated childcare and four-year old kindergarten groups to 15 has been removed. Indoor youth settings must follow gathering limits.
- Temporary retail stores are able to operate under the same requirements as permanent retail stores.
“This order loosens restrictions on important parts of daily life, and I am hopeful that we are able to continue on this path as we move into spring,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “As we cautiously adjust our orders in recognition of improving conditions, and as we vaccinate more people, we will continue to monitor where we stand. As we saw in the fall, things can change quickly and we all need to do our part to prevent disease spread.”
When Order #12 was issued on Jan. 11, the seven-day COVID-19 case average was 213, and 71 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Monday, the seven-day case average was 107 and there were 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Over 11% of the Dane County population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
These provisions are unchanged between Order #12 and Order #13:
- Face coverings are required in enclosed buildings, while driving with people who are not part of your household, and outdoors at a restaurant or tavern.
- The types of face coverings allowed was updated to reflect new CDC recommendations.
- Businesses continue to be limited to 50% of approved building capacity and must have written cleaning and hygiene policies in place.
- Indoor seating at taverns continues to not be allowed; customers may enter taverns only to order, pick-up, and pay for food or beverage.
- Provisions for schools, continuing education and higher education institutions, industry-specific requirements, health care, public health, human service, infrastructure, manufacturing, government, and religious entities and groups remain unchanged.
The order will be in effect for 28 days.
