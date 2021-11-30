Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Rock Valley football All-Conference team selects Paul Morris, Keats Dyslin, Guenther Switzer, Dadon Gillen, Mason Folk, Chase Quelle, Cade Rux, Kyle Kussow and Evan Rettowski

  • 1 min to read

The McFarland Spartans had nine football players chosen for to the Rock Valley All-Conference team this week.

Paul Morris
Buy Now

Junior linebacker Paul Morris was selected to the Rock Valley All-Conference team. Morris was also named to the All-Region team. 

Junior linebacker Paul Morris was selected to the first team, along with being named to the All-Region team after leading the Spartans with 106 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Dadon Gillen
Buy Now

Junior defensive back/wide receiver Dadon Gillen was selected to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team defense and second team offense. 

Making the first team at defensive back was junior Dadon Gillen, who picked off two passes and recorded 49 total tackles.

Guenther Switzer
Buy Now

Senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Guenther Switzer was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team offense and defense.

Senior defensive lineman Guenther Switzer made the first defense with 40 total tackles. Switzer, along with junior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin were selected to the first team offensive line. The McFarland Spartans offensive line helped the rushing attack average 143.2 yards per game.

Keats Dyslin
Buy Now

Junior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference first team. 

Junior punter Mason Folk hit seven punts inside the 20-yard line, with an average of 31.9 yards per punt, making the first team defense.

Mason Folk
Buy Now

Junior punter Mason Folk was a first team Rock Valley All-Conference selection after averaging 31.9 yards a punt. 

Senior Chase Quelle made the second team on both offense and defense. At running back, Quelle had 139 carries for 645 yards with six touchdowns. As a linebacker, Quelle had 54 total tackles, nine for a loss and forced a fumble.

Chase Quelle
Buy Now

Senior running back/linebacker Chase Quelle was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team for offense and defense. 

Gillen made the second team at wide receiver after leading the team with 28 receptions for 333 yards and six touchdowns. Gillen also scored a rushing touchdown as well.

Cade Rux
Buy Now

Junior linebacker Cade Rux was selected to the second team Rock Valley All-Conference defense. 

Also making the second team defense included junior defensive end Cade Rux, who had 48 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Junior outside linebacker Kyle Kussow recorded 48 total tackles with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. Senior defensive back Evan Rettowski recorded two interceptions with 46 total tackles.

Tags

Recommended for you