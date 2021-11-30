Rock Valley football All-Conference team selects Paul Morris, Keats Dyslin, Guenther Switzer, Dadon Gillen, Mason Folk, Chase Quelle, Cade Rux, Kyle Kussow and Evan Rettowski

The McFarland Spartans had nine football players chosen for to the Rock Valley All-Conference team this week.
Junior linebacker Paul Morris was selected to the first team, along with being named to the All-Region team after leading the Spartans with 106 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Making the first team at defensive back was junior Dadon Gillen, who picked off two passes and recorded 49 total tackles.
Senior defensive lineman Guenther Switzer made the first defense with 40 total tackles. Switzer, along with junior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin were selected to the first team offensive line. The McFarland Spartans offensive line helped the rushing attack average 143.2 yards per game.
Junior punter Mason Folk hit seven punts inside the 20-yard line, with an average of 31.9 yards per punt, making the first team defense.
Senior Chase Quelle made the second team on both offense and defense. At running back, Quelle had 139 carries for 645 yards with six touchdowns. As a linebacker, Quelle had 54 total tackles, nine for a loss and forced a fumble.
Gillen made the second team at wide receiver after leading the team with 28 receptions for 333 yards and six touchdowns. Gillen also scored a rushing touchdown as well.
Also making the second team defense included junior defensive end Cade Rux, who had 48 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Junior outside linebacker Kyle Kussow recorded 48 total tackles with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. Senior defensive back Evan Rettowski recorded two interceptions with 46 total tackles.