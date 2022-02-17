Feb. 17-25 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chili/beans
Lettuce salad
Corn muffin
Peaches
Yogurt
MO: No meat chili
Friday, Feb. 18
Chicken parmesan
Pasta
Green beans
Garlic bread
Blueberries
Cheesecake
MO: Pasta/beans
SO: chicken salad (no pasta)
Monday, Feb. 21
Turkey/cheddar on wheat
Coleslaw
Lettuce leaf/tomato slice
Apple juice
Fruit crisp
MO: Cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Sweet and sour chicken
Seasoned rice
Broccoli
Pineapple
Brownie
MO: Rice/beans
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Egg bake
Sausage patty
Hash browns
BP biscuit
Orange juice
Kringle
MO: No meat egg bake
Thursday, Feb. 24
Ham
Scalloped potatoes
Baked beans
Wheat bread
Strawberries
Frosted cupcake
MO: Veggie burger
Friday, Feb. 25
Tomato bisque soup
Egg salad on wheat
Broccoli salad
Banana
Cream pie
MO: Cheese sandwich
SO: Taco salad
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Chicken strips
Honey mustard sauce
NAS – honey packet
Steamed brussel sprouts
Kidney bean salad
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Sugar cookie
MO – veggie chicken
NCS – SF cookie
Friday, Feb. 18
Pot roast in gravy
WW roll/butter
Garlic herb mashed potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple tidbits
Frosted pumpkin bar
MO – garden burger
NCS – SF pudding
Monday, Feb. 21
Ham/potato casserole
NAS – chicken/potato casserole
WW roll/butter
Peas
Peaches
Strawberry jello with pears
MO – soy potato casserole
NCS – SF jello
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Chicken/gravy
NAS – no gravy
Over white bread
Carrots
Broccoli
Orange juice
Carnival cookie
Tuna salad alternative (Order a salad menu alternative for Tuesdays by Mondays at 9 a.m.)
MO – veggie chicken/gravy
NCS – SF cookie
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Sloppy Joe
WW Bun
Potato salad
Mixed vegetable
Banana
Frosted strawberry cake
MO – chickpea joe
NCS – pineapple tidbit
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chicken stew
Mixed greens
Crackers
Copper penny salad
Applesauce
Chocolate pudding
MO – veggie chicken stew
NCS – SF pudding
Friday, Feb. 25
BBQ Ribs
Cheesy potatoes
Pickled beets
WW roll/butter
Warm spiced pears
MO – multigrain burger
NCS – n/a