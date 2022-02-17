 Skip to main content
Feb. 17-25 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chili/beans

Lettuce salad

Corn muffin

Peaches

Yogurt

MO: No meat chili

Friday, Feb. 18

Chicken parmesan

Pasta

Green beans

Garlic bread

Blueberries

Cheesecake

MO: Pasta/beans

SO: chicken salad (no pasta)

Monday, Feb. 21

Turkey/cheddar on wheat

Coleslaw

Lettuce leaf/tomato slice

Apple juice

Fruit crisp

MO: Cheese sandwich

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Sweet and sour chicken

Seasoned rice

Broccoli

Pineapple

Brownie

MO: Rice/beans

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Egg bake

Sausage patty

Hash browns

BP biscuit

Orange juice

Kringle

MO: No meat egg bake

Thursday, Feb. 24

Ham

Scalloped potatoes

Baked beans

Wheat bread

Strawberries

Frosted cupcake

MO: Veggie burger

Friday, Feb. 25

Tomato bisque soup

Egg salad on wheat

Broccoli salad

Banana

Cream pie

MO: Cheese sandwich

SO: Taco salad

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Chicken strips

Honey mustard sauce

NAS – honey packet

Steamed brussel sprouts

Kidney bean salad

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Sugar cookie

MO – veggie chicken

NCS – SF cookie

Friday, Feb. 18

Pot roast in gravy

WW roll/butter

Garlic herb mashed potatoes

Carrots

Pineapple tidbits

Frosted pumpkin bar

MO – garden burger

NCS – SF pudding

Monday, Feb. 21

Ham/potato casserole

NAS – chicken/potato casserole

WW roll/butter

Peas

Peaches

Strawberry jello with pears

MO – soy potato casserole

NCS – SF jello

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chicken/gravy

NAS – no gravy

Over white bread

Carrots

Broccoli

Orange juice

Carnival cookie

Tuna salad alternative (Order a salad menu alternative for Tuesdays by Mondays at 9 a.m.)

MO – veggie chicken/gravy

NCS – SF cookie

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Sloppy Joe

WW Bun

Potato salad

Mixed vegetable

Banana

Frosted strawberry cake

MO – chickpea joe

NCS – pineapple tidbit

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken stew

Mixed greens

Crackers

Copper penny salad

Applesauce

Chocolate pudding

MO – veggie chicken stew

NCS – SF pudding

Friday, Feb. 25

BBQ Ribs

Cheesy potatoes

Pickled beets

WW roll/butter

Warm spiced pears

MO – multigrain burger

NCS – n/a

