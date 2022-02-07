Thoughts on new superintendent hire

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, the Board of Education interviewed three candidates for the position of superintendent. As you may recall from my blog last week, these three candidates were
selected from among nine candidates who were interviewed by three different committees
consisting of staff and students, parents and community members, and administrators. Though each of the candidates did a very good job, one candidate stood out and gained the support of every Board member – Aaron Tarnutzer. At the end of the interview process, the Board members discussed the attributes of each of the candidates and by the end of the discussion it became clear that Mr. Tarnutzer was the best choice to lead the district forward.
As I mentioned last week in my blog about the three final candidates, Mr. Tarnutzer has a strong reputation in the school and community as the Principal at Indian Mound Middle School. Prior to serving as the principal, Mr. Tarnutzer was the assistant principal and promoted to the Principal position because of his ability to relate to students, staff and parents. I have now had the opportunity to work with Mr. Tarnutzer for about seven months. During this time, I have found him to be very intelligent and up-to-date on the trends taking place in education. I have seen him as a capable decision maker, who values the input of others, but understands that he is responsible for the final decisions that need to be made on an issue. However, one of his strongest attributes is his ability to listen. Mr. Tarnutzer truly wants to hear what people are saying and have a sense about their feelings. He listens to better understand the situation and work with the student, family member or staff member to come to a solution that benefits both the individual and the district.
In order to help with a smooth transition, Mr. Tarnutzer and I will be working jointly on issues that transcend this year, while keeping in mind his responsibilities as principal. It is my belief that since Mr. Tarnutzer will have to implement any long-range plans, he should have a voice in creating those plans. One of the most visible will be the long-range strategic plan. Mr. Tarnutzer and the other administrators have had a voice in creating the draft pillar on equity. This draft pillar of the strategic plan will soon be ready to share with the Board for their input. Once this pillar is completed, it will be shared with both the staff and community. This pillar will also serve as a model for the creation of the other pillars. The Board wanted to wait until after the new superintendent was hired to start working on the other pillars of the strategic plan. In Mr. Tarnutzer, they have a superintendent who understands the needs and culture of the district and will be able to be an excellent source in both the strategic plan’s creation and implementation.
The Board of Education will officially approve Mr. Tarnutzer as the new superintendent at their February 7 Board of Education meeting. Mr. Tarnutzer will officially take over as the superintendent on July 1, 2022. He will continue to serve Indian Mound Middle School in his role as principal until that time. I have the utmost confidence in Mr. Tarnutzer and his ability. I also know that he is surrounded by a great administrative team and staff. By working together the district will be headed in a very positive direction and will be the lighthouse showing others the way to a culture of excellence and inclusion. Even though he may not need it, I have told Aaron that I am only a phone call away and will help him in any way I can to be successful in his new position.
I know that you will be as supportive to Mr. Tarnutzer and his leadership as you have been to me during my tenure with the district. Together, we can make great things happen.