The Relay For Life of Stoughton-McFarland-Oregon selects honorary survivors who traditionally speak at the event, held in a virtual format Saturday, Aug. 1, due to the coronavirus health crisis.
Survivors share their cancer story and give the attendees inspiration that the fight against cancer can be successful. Each person has their own journey and that helps those who are currently fighting cancer, those just diagnosed, caregivers and families as they face the disease.
The 2020 honorary survivors total more than 50 years of survivorship. Sherry Cress of Stoughton is a 30-year Hodgkin’s disease survivor. Mark Paltzer of Oregon is a 21- year follicular lymphoma survivor.
Cress and Paltzer recorded their stories for this year’s event. They can be found on Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge-Stoughton YouTube channel and the Relay for Life of SMO playlist. The links are also on the Relay for Life’s Facebook page along with links to the opening ceremony, Dr. Aaron Schwaab’s presentation, luminaria ceremony, survivor recognition and closing ceremony. Find it at https://www.facebook.com/RelayforlifeSMO.
Sherry Cress
“I Relay to help others and spread the word of what Relay is all about and what it can do for you. I’ve been with Relay for 26 years, as a team member, team captain, on the event leadership committee and as a sponsor.
“In 1990, I was 30 years old, a wife, a mother of three young boys, ages 8, 6 and 2, and pregnant with our fourth child. I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease. I had a tumor the size of a cantaloupe in my chest. My lymph nodes one on top of the other wrapped around my esophagus – literally choking me. Because I was pregnant, they couldn’t treat me with chemotherapy because my blood platelets would drop too low and radiation wasn’t any better.
“If I didn’t give up my baby, they gave me days to weeks to live. On April 16, 1990, my labor was induced and my fourth child, our fourth son, was born dead. They now could continue to determine that I was stage 3 cancer (4 being the worst), and they could start chemotherapy.
“They gave me a 50% chance to survive a year. Hodgkin’s disease in now curable, but in 1990, it wasn’t, and if you were pregnant, it was a death sentence.
“Thirty years later, I’m still here because of all the love and prayers I received. Believe me, miracles can come true.”
Cress is part of the family business, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service.
Mark Paltzer
“I noticed a lump in a muscle in my thigh and went to see my doctor. He assured me it was most likely nothing to be concerned about but set me up with an appointment to see a surgeon to have it removed. At the pre-surgery appointment with the surgeon, she told me that she highly suspected it was cancerous, either sarcoma or lymphoma. Only the biopsy would tell.
“I was stunned. I had 3- and 4-year-old children, I drove home in a daze as I contemplated what this meant for my wife, my kids and myself. I had the surgery and the biopsy showed that it was lymphoma. Next stop: the oncology office for more tests and procedures. The doctor then explained the treatment options and what could be expected.
“As soon as the surgery wound healed, I started radiation treatment. I would have the specified number of radiation treatments every day Monday through Friday except on Thanksgiving and Christmas days. I thought it was nice that cancer took off on weekends and holidays.
“Unfortunately, six months after the radiation, my cancer was back, and now it was stage 4. Despite this, it was recommended to proceed with ‘watchful waiting’ as my lymphoma is called follicular and is slower growing. After four years of watchful waiting, the cancer decided it was done waiting, and I developed a large swelling on the side of my face. Needless to say, I was not excited about this. I then had r-CHOP chemotherapy. I was soon nauseated and bald but more importantly the swelling of my lymph nodes went away rapidly.
“That was 16 years ago. The doctors tell me that you don’t cure follicular lymphoma, but you try to keep it dormant for as long as possible. The 4-year-old is now 25, and last year, I watched him get married. I feel very fortunate that I have been able to live with cancer as long as I have and am grateful to the efforts of my doctors and the American Cancer Society.”
Paltzer is a pharmacist at Walgreens in Oregon.
