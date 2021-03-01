Coaching high school soccer and sharing his knowledge of the game has been a passion for Brett Ogorzalek since he took over the McFarland boys’ team in 2013. His record speaks for itself: 110 career wins and three trips to the State tournament in Milwaukee. In two of those trips, the team advanced to the title game.
These successes have earned Ogorzalek the 2019-20 Central Section Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). The central section includes the states of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan.
“I’ve been lucky to work with the best coaching staff and the best players around,” Ogorzalek said. “I’m inspired by this group everyday, and I’m truly blessesed to be able to work alongside such amazing people. And we’ve learned so much from all the incredible coaches in the area.”
In a letter sent to Ogorzalek, HFHS executive director Dr. Karissa Niehoff said the award recognizes his status among the elite coaches in the central section. He was nominated by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).
“Honorees were selected based upon their performance in the 2019-20 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy,” Niehoff wrote. “It is our pleasure to recognize you as a leader and role model.”
McFarland High School athletic director Paul Ackley said the award is a great honor for Ogorzalek.
“He’s worked very hard to make our program successful,” Ackley said. “I’m happy for Brett and happy for his program.”
Ogorzalek guided the boys team to its first ever boys state tournament in 2013 after taking over the coaching reins from Gaelan Fraboni. The team went 19-7-1 before losing to Ashland in the state semifinal game.
In 2018, McFarland returned to the state tournament after recording a 19-5 overall record and a 7-0-0 mark in the Rock Valley Conference. The Spartans knocked off Plymouth in the semifinal game, but were beaten by Milwaukee Pius in the title match.
The Spartans returned to Milwaukee in 2019 after finishing the season 17-3-4 and 8-0-0 in the conference. After winning the semifinal match against Rice Lake, McFarland took on Shorewood for the state championship. The Spartans scored the first goal of the game early in the first half, but a Shorewood goal in the closing minutes of regulation gave the Greyhounds a 2-1 victory.
Ogorzalek is a native of Delafield, and graduated from Kettle Moraine High School and the University of Wisconsin.
He works as a teacher, and lives in Madison with his wife Tera and their young son Case.
