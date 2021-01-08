Results are in for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign of the 2020 holiday season.
The McFarland, Monona, and Cottage Grove police departments all participated in the safe driving initiative, which ran from Dec. 18 through New Year’s Day.
Hosted through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Drive Sober or Get Pulled over is an annual law enforcement campaign that focuses on eradicating drunk driving and ensuring the safety of all travelers.
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin patrolled in greater numbers and worked longer hours. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) funded some of the extra labor.
During the two-week period, the Cottage Grove Police Department conducted 36 traffic stops, delivered 12 citations, and issued 31 written warnings to drivers. One OWI arrest was made on Dec. 28 around 11:30 p.m., after a crash occurred at the intersection of Crawford Drive and Woodview Drive.
Citations nearly doubled for the Cottage Grove Police Department during the Drive Sober campaign from the week before, with only seven traffic citations issued in the week prior to Dec. 18.
The neighboring Monona Police Department made five OWI arrests and issued 25 traffic citations, one of which involved an individual driving the wrong way down the beltline. Monona police also delivered 21 traffic warnings.
Interim Monona Police Chief Sara Deuman said these numbers reflect an increase in arrests, citations, and warnings in comparison to figures from the two week period prior to the campaign.
In McFarland, police made two OWI arrests and conducted 27 traffic stops. This is an increase from the one OWI arrest and 18 traffic stops made by McFarland police during the week of Dec. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.