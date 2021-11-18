In an incident lasting nearly five hours Wednesday night, McFarland police arrested a man who allegedly discharged a firearm inside a home on N. Autumn Lane.
According to a media release from McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin, McFarland officers were dispatched to the home just before 4 p.m. Nov. 17, responding to reports of an armed suspect who had discharged a gun.
Other occupants of the home were able to leave the residence without injury, the release said, but a reverse 911 call went out asking village residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.
After arriving on scene, McFarland PD requested additional resources, bringing in officers from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Cottage Grove PD and Madison PD.
Sheriff’s office negotiators were able to make contact with the man and establish a dialogue with him, Chapin said in the media release.
That went on for several hours until shortly after 8:30 p.m., when the suspect, identified as Jared Redders, agreed to exit the residence and was then taken into custody by officers.
Redders was booked into the Dane County Jail at 11:50 p.m. on tentative charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by use of a firearm.
Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation, and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.