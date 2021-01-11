Late last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced that nearly 55,000 small businesses in the state had received almost $240 million in grants through the "We're All In" grants program. Hundreds of these local businesses are in Monona, Cottage Grove and McFarland.
“Wisconsin’s small businesses have exemplified remarkable resilience throughout this pandemic, finding new, innovative ways to keep the doors open and the lights on. But it wasn’t easy, and I am glad we were able to provide this critically needed support,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “We aren’t out of the woods just yet, and it is vital that we continue to support our local businesses and their employees to help them get through these tough times.”
The grant program was funded through the federal CARES Act.
Among the nearly 55,000 businesses receiving grants were 208 businesses from Monona, 102 from Cottage Grove and 81 from McFarland.
The grants range from $2,500 to $20,000 within these communities. To view a full list of businesses receiving grants, visit https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/OnlineServices/WAI-Search.aspx#
