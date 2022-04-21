April 21-29 Senior Meals

Colonial Club
The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.
Thursday, April 21
Pineapple glazed ham
Rice mix
Five-way veggies
Wheat bread
Mandarin oranges
MO: Veggie patty
Friday, April 22
Grilled chicken apple salad (romaine, cheese, cranberries)
Almonds
Dinner roll
Strawberries
Cake
MO: No meat, add egg
Monday, April 25
Swedish meatballs
Mashed potatoes
Broccoli
Wheat bread
Blushing pears
MO: Meatless egg bake
Tuesday, April 26
Seasoned baked cod
Sweet potato
Baked beans
French bread
Strawberries
Ice cream
MO: Veggie patty
Wednesday, April 27
Tuna salad
Lettuce/tomato slice
Croissant
broccoli/cauliflower mix
Applesauce
Pie
MO: Cheese sandwich
Thursday, April 28
Beef tips/gravy
Noodles
Carrots
Pea salad
Wheat bread
Peaches
Cookie
MO: Rice/beans
Friday, April 29
Smoked sausage
Baby red potatoes
Sauerkraut
Rye bread
Pineapple
Cream pie
MO: Veggie lasagna
McFarland Senior Outreach
Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.
Thursday, April 21
Chicken broccoli rice casserole
Carrot coins
Chickpea salad
Tropical fruit
Glazed lemon loaf cake
MO: Veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole
NCS: SF Cookie
Friday, April 22
Meatballs/gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Vanilla pudding cup
NAS: no gravy
MO: Veggie meatballs
NCS: SF Pudding
Monday, April 25
Bone-in garlic parmesan chicken
Stewed tomatoes
Spinach casserole
bread/butter
Peaches
Lemon bar
MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken
NCS: SF Cookie
Tuesday, April 26
Beef stew
WW roll/butter
Corn
Chunky applesauce
Banana bar
MO: Soy beef stew
NCS: Banana
SALAD OPTION: Harvest salad
To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday
Wednesday, April 27
Sausage veggie egg bake
Fruit cup
Oven roasted potatoes
Orange juice
Cinnamon raisin bread
MO: Veggie egg bake
NCS: N/a
Thursday, April 28
Chicken strips
Honey mustard sauce
Steamed brussel sprouts
Kidney bean salad
WW roll/butter
Mixed fruit
Sugar cookie
NAS: Honey packet
MO: Hummus wrap
NCS: SF cookie
Friday, April 29
Pot roast/gravy
Bread/butter
Garlic herb mashed potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple tidbits
Frosted pumpkin bar
MO: Black bean burger
NCS: SF Jello