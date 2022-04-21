 Skip to main content
April 21-29 Senior Meals

Colonial Club

The Colonial Club offers meals at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday for adults 60 and older. Call 608-837-4611 for reservations or cancellations. Suggested donation is $4 per meal, but pay what you can afford. Transportation is available.

Thursday, April 21

Pineapple glazed ham

Rice mix

Five-way veggies

Wheat bread

Mandarin oranges

MO: Veggie patty

Friday, April 22

Grilled chicken apple salad (romaine, cheese, cranberries)

Almonds

Dinner roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: No meat, add egg

Monday, April 25

Swedish meatballs

Mashed potatoes

Broccoli

Wheat bread

Blushing pears

MO: Meatless egg bake

Tuesday, April 26

Seasoned baked cod

Sweet potato

Baked beans

French bread

Strawberries

Ice cream

MO: Veggie patty

Wednesday, April 27

Tuna salad

Lettuce/tomato slice

Croissant

broccoli/cauliflower mix

Applesauce

Pie

MO: Cheese sandwich

Thursday, April 28

Beef tips/gravy

Noodles

Carrots

Pea salad

Wheat bread

Peaches

Cookie

MO: Rice/beans

Friday, April 29

Smoked sausage

Baby red potatoes

Sauerkraut

Rye bread

Pineapple

Cream pie

MO: Veggie lasagna

McFarland Senior Outreach

Home delivered meals are available to homebound seniors over age 60 Monday-Friday. McFarland Senior Outreach hosts in-person meals for adults 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at the McFarland Municipal Center. Diabetic and no added salt meals can be ordered. Suggested $4 donation per meal. Call 608-838-7117 at least two business days in advance to reserve your meal. Transportation to and from meal site is available upon request.

Thursday, April 21

Chicken broccoli rice casserole

Carrot coins

Chickpea salad

Tropical fruit

Glazed lemon loaf cake

MO: Veggie chicken broccoli rice casserole

NCS: SF Cookie

Friday, April 22

Meatballs/gravy

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Vanilla pudding cup

NAS: no gravy

MO: Veggie meatballs

NCS: SF Pudding

Monday, April 25

Bone-in garlic parmesan chicken

Stewed tomatoes

Spinach casserole

bread/butter

Peaches

Lemon bar

MO: Veggie garlic parmesan chicken

NCS: SF Cookie

Tuesday, April 26

Beef stew

WW roll/butter

Corn

Chunky applesauce

Banana bar

MO: Soy beef stew

NCS: Banana

SALAD OPTION: Harvest salad

To substitute a salad with a regular menu item, call 608-838-7117 by 9 a.m. Monday

Wednesday, April 27

Sausage veggie egg bake

Fruit cup

Oven roasted potatoes

Orange juice

Cinnamon raisin bread

MO: Veggie egg bake

NCS: N/a

Thursday, April 28

Chicken strips

Honey mustard sauce

Steamed brussel sprouts

Kidney bean salad

WW roll/butter

Mixed fruit

Sugar cookie

NAS: Honey packet

MO: Hummus wrap

NCS: SF cookie

Friday, April 29

Pot roast/gravy

Bread/butter

Garlic herb mashed potatoes

Carrots

Pineapple tidbits

Frosted pumpkin bar

MO: Black bean burger

NCS: SF Jello

