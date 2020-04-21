Golf courses around the state of Wisconsin are expected to open Friday, April 24, one month after Gov. Tony Evers ordered they remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golfing was deemed a nonessential business, and thus forced to shut down to reduce the spread of the virus. The delayed opening has been difficult for many golf courses, including The Oaks in Cottage Grove.
“We’re handling this as well as we can,” said general manager Jessica Blaska-Grady earlier this month. “I think the hardest part is the unknown, not knowing when we’re going to get back up and running.”
Many states with safer-at-home restrictions are allowing golf rounds, with modification to take place.
The business and maintenance of the golf course must continue to be done or they will “lose the course.” For them to do this without any income coming in will ruin them.
But Blaska-Grady said no full-time staff has been laid off or given furlough at this time.
“You kind of take a hit that way, but at the same time, I think it’s the right thing to do,” she said.
Golf courses still have to be maintained, from mowing and fertilizing fairways to manicuring greens. And with hourly staff currently not working, full-time staffers have been learning to do jobs outside of their skillset.
“All of our managers, even our clubhouse managers, we are training them on how to help maintain the course – myself included – and will be learning how to mow fairways,” Blaska-Grady said. “I’m going to have a little fun with that, because we’re learning skills we didn’t know before.”
About half of the yearly memberships at The Oaks had been collected when the order went into effect. Whether they will be refunded or their dues be prorated has yet to be determined.
“I have told all of our members that we will figure something out; that’s going to be another hard hit, because that’s revenue that we would have had. I’m all about relationships, so I’m going to do whatever it takes to do the right thing,” Blaska-Grady said.
In the spring months, the weather in Wisconsin is unpredictable, but this spring has been mild as compared to past years. That makes the safer-at-home order even harder to accept.
Blaska-Grady said The Oaks has lost bookings for food and beverage functions, and banquets. Main golf outings have been cancelled, and their organizers are trying to reschedule. Blaska-Grady noted that a lot of golf outings are charity-related, and now with the economy suffering so much how are they going to reach out and ask for donations?
“With golf you’re selling time, and as every day passes that’s time that you’re never going to get back. That’s hard,” said Blaska-Grady.
Under Evers’ guidelines, clubhouses, pro shops, driving ranges and miniature golf courses will stay closed, golf carts are not allowed, and social distancing is required among players. Golfers may only schedule tee times online or over the phone. Restaurants at golf courses may only serve takeout orders.
These restrictions remain in effect until May 26.
