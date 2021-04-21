Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
Local leaders joined people across the globe in reacting to the verdict. Here's what they had to say:
"As the three guilty verdicts were read, I physically felt the relief of accountability and that justice--in this case--prevailed for Mr. Floyd and his family. We continue to have significant work in transforming the criminal justice system, both nationally and here in Dane County. We must engage each other differently, leading with shared values and open hearts."
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher
“George Floyd’s life mattered. While no verdict can restore that life, the conviction of Derek Chauvin is an important step in the pursuit of justice. We can only hope and pray that this verdict signals the beginning of a reckoning in our nation that is way past due.
There is still much work to be done, and our nation must acknowledge this in thought, voice and deed until all Black lives are treated with the same dignity, respect and fairness as others.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi
"Finally, some accountability. Now we need to fix the system."
Rep. Jimmy Anderson, 47th Assembly Seat, via Twitter
"Last year, the world witnessed the terrible murder of George Floyd. George Floyd's murder was a senseless, brutal act of police violence against a Black man, the jury made the right decision in convicting Derek Chauvin with this murder. Regardless of the decision by the jury, George Floyd should be alive today -- no decision will provide true justice for Mr. Floyd.
The overwhelming evidence was clear: George Floyd died due to Chauvin's despicable actions. This was not a case of over policing, but blatant murder of a Black man in Minneapolis. Today, I am thinking of George Floyd's family and friends and the greater Minneapolis area as we join them in continuing to heal from this reprehensible act of grave injustice.
The murder of George Floyd is a symptom of a larger problem in America: racism and discrimination continues to permeate every aspect of our society, and this epidemic is far, far from over. I am glad that the jury made the right decision today, and I hope that we continue to make steps towards justice and equity for our Black and Brown communities. We must continue to be determined in our efforts to dismantle racist systems and work towards national reforms and broad structural changes. This cannot be a talking point, we must do the hard and sometimes uncomfortable work to dismantle systemic racism in our country. We have a long road of real work ahead of us to ensure that no other families continue to endure this violence."
Sen. Melissa Agard, 16th Senate District
“There’s no verdict that can bring peace to loved ones when someone is taken from them. My heart and thoughts are with George Floyd’s family, his loved ones, and the entire community.
While this is a moment of accountability in our justice system and our country, we are reminded that justice for Black lives is not a moment—it requires meaningful, sustained, and systemic change.
Today’s verdict doesn’t replace the changes we must make to keep our promises of a more fair and more equitable state and country. Every day—and especially today—we must reaffirm and resolve to continue our work toward justice.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
"The Village of McFarland remains committed to the advancement of racial equity, social justice, diversity, and inclusion within our community. We have a long road ahead to demonstrate this commitment, but as this work continues, we reiterate our condemnation for harmful behaviors such as racism, hate speech, bigotry, and all forms of discrimination that may be prevalent in society.
There is no question our community will be impacted by the trial outcome of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin regarding his role in the death of George Floyd, especially the disproportionate impact on people of color. We want members of our community, especially black, indigenous, and people of color to feel this is a safe place. The Village remains committed to actions with in the community to work together by doing everything we can to build a system that finally fulfills the promise of liberty and justice for all. Likely in the coming days, this topic will evoke strong emotions, driving and motivating us to continue our work for justice."
Village of McFarland, via Facebook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.