Jan. 20 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Saturday, Jan. 22: Rare plant pop-up sale
There will be a rare plant pop-up sale at Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive Suite F, on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Local grower Harry Luu will have more than eight types of rare plants for sale. Preorders begin Jan. 15, in-person shopping will be Jan. 22.
Saturday, Jan. 29: Sledding Party
The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers, a snowmobile club that recently merged with the Cottage Grove “CG” Riders club, is holding a sledding party on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to dusk at the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club, 4373 Rod and Gun Club Lane. There will be food, a clubhouse to warm up and a rope pull. The club will also host the third annual bar stool races for adults.
McFarland
Thursday, Jan. 20: Chats with Chief Chapin
Join McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin during a monthly discussion on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. over Zoom, for the chance to talk with the chief.
Monona
Jan. 22-Feb. 26: Winter activities
Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.
Saturday, Jan. 22: Princess & Superhero Skate
The Monona parks and recreation department is hosting a special Princess & Superhero Skate on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Monona Bank RiverRink. Dress as your favorite princess or superhero, and come visit with some of the most iconic characters.
Saturday, Jan. 29: Lap the Lagoon
The Monona parks and recreation department will hold a skating event at the Winnequah Lagoon on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The skaters who complete the most laps will win free admission to the Monona Bank RiverRink. Participants will receive a t-shirt.
Wednesday, Feb. 2: EDGER Listening Session
The Monona East Side Business Alliance will hold an Economic Development, Government and Education Roundtable (EDGER) listening session on Feb. 2 at 8 a.m. virtually. The event is hosted by Murphy Desmond S.C. and will feature updates from local government officials, local organizations and others.
Madison
Saturday, Jan. 22: Frosty Birches art event
Olbrich Botanical Gardens is partnering with Ink Art by Beth Kluth to hold an art workshop on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 27: Native Habitats presentation
Olbrich Botanical Gardens will host a virtual presentation on Native Habitats, as part of a virtual lecture series this year, on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Presenter Craig Bergmann will speak on naturalized gardens, and native habitats. Cost is $12 for Olbrich members and $15 for the general public.
