Area Dane County Board candidates introduce themselves

The League of Women Voters of Dane County, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging active participation in government, has compiled a question and answer publication detailing local candidates who are running in the April 5 election and their views.
Below, all the candidates for Dane County Board supervisor races introduce themselves as they run for office to represent Monona McFarland and Cottage Grove.
District 24 Dane County Board
Clint Keaveny
- He/him
- City of Monona 53716
- clintfordane@gmail.com
- clintfordane.com
- Facebook: Clint Keaveny for Dane County Board — District 24
1. How should Dane County address current issues in its criminal justice system?
We must prevent the criminalization of individuals in crisis, especially Black Americans, by ensuring that mental health clinicians are available to respond to 911 calls 24/7. Right now, the County only has one full-time mental health crisis responder. That does not meet the needs of our community. For those who are incarcerated, we must ensure a humane, rehabilitative environment that empowers people to turn their life around: that means completing the Jail Consolidation project. Our jail was built in the 1950s and reflects a 1950s view of civil rights – those values are not our values.
2. Should Dane County do more to address health disparities made more clear by the pandemic?
America’s health care system is broken, and help is not on the way. It is imperative that we invest in innovative solutions to bring down the cost of care and ensure that each member of our community gets the care they need when they need it. The County must expand its community health clinics and leverage its relationship with the UW to pioneer a locally-focused healthcare infrastructure. We must increase the supply of mental health professionals to eliminate months-long waitlists as well as create a Generic Drug Manufacturing Facility to provide essential medicines at an affordable price.
3. What role should the county have in addressing housing issues?
The County must take an active role in increasing the housing supply – it is the most important thing we can do to preserve and improve quality of life for working people. We should prioritize dense, walkable developments along the BRT route: this will reduce congestion, stabilize rent, and ease pocketbooks by making cars less necessary for everyday life. I also support: banning institutional investors from buying homes, converting motels into affordable housing, supporting co-ops, community land trusts and tiny home villages, and converting underutilized commercial spaces into residences.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
Dane County is Wisconsin’s fastest growing community, and climate change will accelerate our population growth as families relocate from around the country. Addressing our housing shortage and managing this growth needs to be our top priority. Other priorities include: reversing the decline in water quality in our lakes, expanding access to mental healthcare, and reforming our criminal justice system. My commitment to community engagement is what sets me apart. I activated hundreds of people through the No Bad Cops in Monona campaign that stopped the hire of an officer with a history of excessive use of force complaints, and I will continue to engage my neighbors in civic activity. I know I’m not an expert, so I always prioritize asking questions so that better see all sides of any issue.
Sarah Smith
- She/her
- City of Monona 53716
- sarahfromwisco@gmail.com
- sarahforcountyboard.com
- Facebook: Sarah Smith for Dane County Board
1. How should Dane County address current issues in its criminal justice system?
Dane County should view this issue holistically with a focus on prevention. 40% of people incarcerated in our county jail have a mental illness and many have also experienced homelessness. The County has made investments to prevent housing insecurity and supported diversion programs to address these issues. As a result, our overall incarceration rate is lower than the national rate. Yet, our incarceration rate for Black residents is twice the national rate. As a county, we need to make a stronger commitment to anti-racist work to disrupt these disparities at every level.
2. Should Dane County do more to address health disparities made more clear by the pandemic?
Absolutely. Latino people are 2.2 times more likely and Black people are 2.1 times more likely to have tested positive for COVID than white people in our county. I stand with the measures our Public Health Department experts have put in place to protect our community, but we must do more direct outreach to make sure everyone has access to vaccinations, testing, and masks. Beyond the pandemic, our county also has to evaluate the housing, economic, education, and other disparities that have perpetuated health outcomes like these. Dane County can and should be a leader in equity.
3. What role should the county have in addressing housing issues?
As a member of the City-County Homeless Issues and Zoning committees, I know how critical the county is in expanding access to housing. I have worked on several measures to support rapid rehousing programs and other initiatives to address housing insecurity like purchasing a hotel to provide housing for those experiencing homelessness. Housing is a human right, and everyone should have access to safe, healthy housing. I am committed to continuing my work to support housing-first approaches to homelessness and expanded affordable housing access for low-income individuals.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
I’m committed to defending clean water, addressing housing insecurity, and supporting Dane County’s pandemic recovery. I have a proven record of progressive leadership and the years of experience needed to deliver for District 24. I’ve supported efforts to keep our lakes clean like requiring public information about PFAs and prohibiting the discharge of pollutants into our water. I also authored a successful $2 million amendment to support the purchase of San Damiano. The conservation of this property has helped prevent harmful run-off and increased flooding risk that may have resulted from developing it. To prevent homelessness, I’ve supported efforts to provide housing navigation services and legal counsel for people facing evictions. I will build on this work in my next term.
District 34 Dane County Board
Patrick Miles
- he/him
- Village of McFarland 53558
- PatrickForDane@gmail.com
- MilesForDane.com
- Facebook: Patrick Miles for Dane County Board
1. How should Dane County address current issues in its criminal justice system?
I support our efforts to make the system more efficient and equitable. Our improvements in pretrial services will help people move through the system faster. I want to see the expansion of initiatives like the Community Restorative Court which is a proven approach to reducing racial disparities and recidivism while reducing the courts’ caseload. We also need to prevent entry into the justice system. This is why I support expanding our array of crisis response tools to handle mental health and behavioral crises as the medical issues they are rather than as law enforcement issues.
2. Should Dane County do more to address health disparities made more clear by the pandemic?
Public Health Madison Dane County employs a health and racial equity framework in guiding its efforts and partnerships in its Community Initiatives. It is here where more evaluation may be needed to identify gaps and barriers to community health services. In the 2022 budget, I supported the creation of the Healthy Community Fund grant program that will help fund groups’ proposals to improve healthy living for communities of color and low-income populations. The pandemic will end but we’ll all need to do our part to control COVID-19. Tools such as testing kits need to be available to all.
3. What role should the county have in addressing housing issues?
Dane County must continue to partner with state and local government and private organizations to create affordable housing, reduce our carbon footprint and increase home energy efficiency. Our great quality of life is drawing more people here and increasing housing costs. We need to encourage more affordable units with our Affordable Housing Fund that’s created over 1,800 units thus far. We must innovate to end homelessness with efforts like the tiny house village funded for more units in 2022. We must also leverage resources like PACE funding for sustainable, energy-efficient housing.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
My priorities for my next term are to promote healthy waterways and sustainability, economic growth, ensure affordable housing, and move justice reform forward. As Chair of Personnel & Finance, I’ve prioritized funding for mental health and the Community Restorative Court, eviction prevention and housing development. My years working with lake community groups have created partnerships to reduce algae-causing nutrients, employ dredging and preserve wetlands for flood control. I secured the funding that brought the Lower Yahara River Trail to McFarland’s McDaniel Park. Chairing the Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee, I am ensuring the AEC is a vital job-producing community event space. As Chair of PACE Wisconsin, I am leveraging financing for sustainable development.
Herb Taylor
- Website: herbtaylorforcountyboard.com
- Email: herbfordistrict34@gmail.com
1. How should Dane County address current issues in its criminal justice system?
“Criminal justice reform” has come to mean not enforcing the law and not prosecuting criminals. It is imperative we acknowledge the detrimental effects on public safety caused by the efforts to defund the police. In November 2021, my opponent supported an amendment to the 2021-2022 Dane County Budget that ended Huber fees-a surreptitious way to the defund the police. Since these efforts began in Dane County, car thefts, shots fired incidences, reckless driving, just to name a few, have all risen dramatically. Repeat offenders-either out on low or no bail or not charged for previous crimes-are responsible for much of the rising tide in crime, as are minors (with car thefts, especially) who have not been punished for prior offenses. We must prosecute crime to reduce crime. Using race as a basis to determine if someone will be charged with a crime is not working. Lady Justice must wear a blindfold.
2. Should Dane County do more to address health disparities made clearer by the pandemic?
One of the biggest problems with our pandemic response, locally and nationally, was the one-size-fits-all approach of “safer at home,” lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and vaccines. Locally, we should have been more proactive in providing and promoting early treatment and encouraging healthier lifestyles-not shutting down gyms and curtailing school sports activities. Dane County should do everything in its power to support healthy living by promoting positive changes in how we live and working with local farmers to get their produce to the areas of the county that need it most. The pandemic demonstrated we are a very unhealthy nation. It’s not rocket science.
3. What role should the county have in addressing housing issues?
Affordable housing is a problem not unique to Dane County. Home values have risen dramatically in the last 3 years, due in part to short supply and high demand. We can do 3 things right away. First, eliminate or reduce all fees and permits needed to build or maintain a property. My opponent voted to increase fees on new homeowners who need a new access to their property. Second, reduce property taxes. Again, my opponent authored and voted to raise the tax levy and property taxes by nearly 8 million dollars! Third, ensure that any affordable housing being built in Dane County cost less to develop than regular housing, which it does not.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
First, data needs to be at the forefront of how we produce policy, and that policy must be based on results, not intent. Second, we must depoliticize as much as we can. Public health, education, crime, and homelessness are civil issues; they should not be made political issues. When we assign political solutions to non-political problems, we solve nothing, exacerbate the existing issues, and divide our community. Third, county supervisors must be better servants to our constituents. Almost no one I’ve spoken to over the last month of knocking on hundreds of doors has any idea who my opponent is or what he has done. They are flabbergasted when they find out he has been our supervisor since 2006! Lastly, I want to offer property tax exemptions of at least $150,000 for retirees on fixed incomes who paid property taxes for 20 or more years. This measure picks up on what has been done in neighboring states, including Illinois, and will combat inflation. My longtime residency in the Village of McFarland provides me strong familiarity with District 34 and its needs. In addition, I have long owned and operated a business in the campus area of the City of Madison, giving me excellent insight into how city issues impact the county more broadly.
District 36 Dane County Board
Andrew McKinney
1. How should Dane County address current issues in its criminal justice system?
I feel that addressing the racial disparities in our criminal justice system should be a priority. As an African American male, who works in the educational and social services sector, I witness the impact this has on our community. Our criminal justice system needs an overhaul, we must address the disproportionately, marginalization, arrests and incarceration rates with minority men and juveniles. As legislators we must take a deep dive and understand the underlying reasons for the disparaging rates, introduce bills and change laws to help eradicate this issue that is placing a socioeconomic burden on minority households.
2. Should Dane County do more to address health disparities made clearer by the pandemic?
Yes, Dane county should address the health disparities that have been more evident to us since the pandemic. I believe that Dane county should work hard to ensure that everyone has access to equitable health care, and resources to obtain affordable healthy food, nutritional programs and support for mental health. Additionally, as a youth advocate, I think we should have a wide variety of resources for families of color to participate in both sports and exercise. Having more sports and exercise programs could allow for an outlet to help relieve stress and to improve overall health.
3. What role should the county have in addressing housing issues
I believe the county should continue to put forth effort to address homelessness and other housing issues. We have several outstanding non-profit organizations in our community that are addressing this issue and I believe the county should partner with them. I experienced homelessness as a teenager and as a veteran, I would utilize my experiences in this area to address this issue. To address this issue, I would meet with our organizations that are currently working in the housing sector, and individuals with lived experience to collaborate and develop policies and solutions to address this issue.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
I have extensive experience in working with youth in education, social services, mental health and lived experience in homelessness. In my term in office I would address the racial disparities that exist in child poverty, education, infant mortality, and incarceration. I would also work with non-profit organizations to address homelessness and expand on programs to help single parent households and veterans. Additionally, having served as President and Vice President of the Monona Grove School Board for several years, I would work with local school districts to build trust and foster relationships between families and schools.
Melissa Ratcliff
- she/her/hers
- Village of Cottage Grove 53527
- mratcliffcommittee@gmail.com
- ratclifffordanecounty.com
- Facebook: Melissa Ratcliff for Dane County Board
1. How should Dane County address current issues in its criminal justice system?
Having a humane Jail Consolidated Facility which would help to decrease mental health issues of jail residents is a huge need. Our current facility is from the 1950s when the focus was not on rehabilitative treatment of those arrested and sentenced to jail, but instead was focused on punishment. The county has numerous programs and services to help jail residents that try to show that we care about people that are in jail, but our current jail does not reflect these values of rehabilitation to prevent recidivism. The Board needs to build the Jail Consolidation Project as approved in 2019.
2. Should Dane County do more to address health disparities made more clear by the pandemic?
Yes. We should continue to put forward initiatives, programs and services that help people have access to healthcare and health insurance. When people are sick and aren’t able to seek medical care or mental health treatment, it affects their ability to be around people, have healthy relationships, and work. If people are unable to work, that decreases their income which decreases the amount of funds they can spend at local businesses and puts increased stress on them. We need people to be able to be healthy for the wellbeing of our communities.
3. What role should the county have in addressing housing issues?
Dane County Planning has been connecting communities through a Regional Housing Authority (RHA), to collaborate on initiatives being completed throughout Dane County. As Chair of Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Board, housing is an important issue. Increased housing options give our residents the opportunities to be in the type of housing that best fits their needs and allows them to be able to stay in their communities as their life circumstances change. Planning Dept also provides educational opportunities for municipalities to understand the impacts of having different housing for residents.
4. Tell us your priorities for your term in office and your specific qualifications to address those issues effectively.
My priorities are to continue to listen, learn, partner, collaborate, and grow in order to advance items to help people in my district, communities and county. During my time on the Board, I have been working collaboratively with other supervisors, local officials, county and municipal staff, community groups, leaders and residents to understand the needs of our district and communities to bring forward initiatives and amenities that help our people. I worked with other supervisors to form the Broadband Task Force in 2021, of which I am the Chair, which is bringing recommendations to expand access to the internet to residents in our county to be able to have internet, afford it and rely on it for their work, school, health, and entertainment.