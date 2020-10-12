For a high school athlete to participate on four straight state championship teams is very special. Success at an early age sticks with any person well into adulthood.
Former McFarland High School athlete Max Schimanski is one of those people who participated on McFarland’s boys’ swimming teams that just couldn’t lose. The Spartans took home the state title every year that Schimanski was a student from 2009-12. After that, Schimanski recorded more successes as part of the men’s swimming team at Davidson College in North Carolina. Today, Schmanski is a tech service analyst for Epic Systems in Verona.
His hard work in the swimming pool and the classroom has paid off, and he gives credit to his former high school teammates who are still close friends and positive influences.
“The bonds that came from that sport in those practices and those meets were a lot more important that any state championship we won,” Schimanski said.
A love for swimming
Schimanski started swimming competitively for the Monona All-City Team when he was six years old. He was also a baseball, basketball and football player, but eventually started to look at himself as a swimmer who could possibly do well for himself.
“When I first started, it was just another sport that I did,” he said. “As I got into a little bit more into it, I realized I was pretty good at it. Eventually, it just became my favorite of the group.”
Schimanski participated in club swimming with the McFarland Sharks under the direction of Stu Schaefer.
“Max was very coachable, a hard worker and a great teammate,” Schaefer said. “We knew that Max and his teammates were going to be some of the best swimmers in the state because they liked swimming and supported each other from a very young age. Max and his teammates knew they needed to work hard to make state championships possible for our school.”
As a freshman, Schimanski finished seventh in the 500-freestyle at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the University of Wisconsin’s Natatorium. The Spartans ran away with the 2009 title, easily outdistancing Whitefish Bay.
It was during that time Schimanski understood the electric atmosphere at the natatorium, with the stands packed with people screaming support toward their favorite teams.
“Given the way the Nat was built, it was kind of like a big cavern,” Schimanski said. “The noise echoed from the stands down to the pool. The sound is on top of you when you’re in there and it starts rocking. That first feeling of walking in and seeing everybody and feeling that avalanche of sound, you don’t really know what to expect until it hits you.”
The Spartans returned to the state tournament in 2010 and easily defeated second place Whitefish Bay. Sophomore Schimanski took third place in the 500-freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
Schimanski said McFarland had this sense of confidence entering the state matches, and he credits head coach Nick Weiss with getting the team prepared.
“We trusted what he did and what we needed to do to be successful,” he said. “It was always a confident group of guys going in there every year.”
Yet, the 2011 tournament in Schimanski’s junior year turned out to be a dogfight between the Spartans and their border rivals Monona Grove.
Schimanski was part of the state champion 400 freestyle relay and helped the 200-freestyle relay take fourth.
In individual events, he took third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200-freestyle. McFarland needed every point it could get as the team defeated second place Monona Grove 286-279.
“We went back and forth with Monona Grove. That was the only meet we went into that we weren’t necessarily favored to win,” Schimanski said. “I grew up with a lot of the guys on the Monona Grove team when I was on the Monona All-City Team. To have all those elements in that state meet gave it a different feeling than the other three years.”
His senior year of 2012 saw another dominating performance by McFarland as it easily defeated second-place Cedarburg by 75 points.
In his final state tournament, Schimanski assisted the 400-freestyle relay team to a second-place finish, and took fourth in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Heading south
After his high school graduation, Schimanski signed on with the Davidson College men’s swimming team. The school had just 2,000 students and he found the size of the campus in North Carolina to his liking.
“Growing up my classes (in high school) were small. That was something I was comfortable with, having a relationship with my teachers or professors,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I had to stay at home or in the Midwest per se. I wanted to swim and go someplace where I felt I could be competitive and be challenged to get better.”
In the pool, Schimanski became a contributor right away. He recorded a number of top five finishes in meets against the Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) conference, which included teams such as the College of Charleston, Gardiner-Webb, George Washington and Georgetown.
In his sophomore year of 2013-14, he won the 1,000-yard freestyle in a triangular meet against Ashville and Virginia Military Institute.
In 2014, Davidson joined the Atlantic 10 Conference and faced stiffer competition, but that didn’t stop Schimanski from succeeding. As a junior, he continued to race in the 1,000-freestyle and came in second against Charleston, fourth at East Carolina and fifth in another tri-meet against George Washington and Georgetown.
In Schimanski’s senior season, he continued to compete in the 1,000-freestyle as well as the 500 and 1,650-freestyle. Against Georgetown, he was fifth in the 1,000 and sixth in the 500, and ended up with a career best time of 16:00.40 in the 1,650 to finish seventh in the Atlantic 10 Conference meet.
Schimanski said a lot of people at Davidson helped him adjust to the culture of North Carolina and its differences from living in the Midwest.
Life in the NBA
A student of economics and statistics, he earned the opportunity to intern with the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association as a senior. He worked in the front office for the team’s general manager, and his job centered on basketball analytics. He also took on his own project of developing projection models for draft prospects and NBA free agents. He said working for a professional sports team was a major career boost.
“To work in the sports industry, especially at the front office level, you need some experience on your resume,” he said. “To get that on my resume was a huge deal. It would be something I would definitely consider returning to in my career if the right opportunity arose.”
Schimanski earned his degree in 2016, and accepted a position with Epic Systems, a specialist in software systems used in the health care industry.
As a tech service analyst, he leads and supports six different health organizations around the country and trains their teams in deploying analytic software.
Periodically, he swims in master’s events, which are open to competitors at the collegiate level and up.
He makes frequent trips to the new McFarland High School pool and sees some of his old teammates from those championship years with the Spartans, including his old McFarland Sharks coach Schaefer, Jake Mandli, Ryan O’Donnell and Brian Heiser.
“After swimming for so long, I feel it becomes part of who you are,” Schimanski said. “That’s a great way to stay connected.”
