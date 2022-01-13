 Skip to main content

Jan. 13 Upcoming Calendar

Cottage Grove

Thursday, Jan. 13: Paint and Sip

The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation department will hold a Paint and Sip event at Doundrins Distilling, 300 Progress Drive, on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Enjoy a drink and paint with Art-vark Studios. More information: https://www.vi.cottagegrove.wi.gov/151/Parks-Recreation-Forestry

Thursday, Jan. 13: Cub Scout indoor campfire

Children in grades K-5 are invited to join Cub Scout Pack 145 at an indoor campfire at Flynn Hall, 116, W. Reynolds Street in Cottage Grove at 6:30 p.m.

McFarland

Thursday, Jan. 13: Battle Cap Project

The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold a presentation from Kurt Stapleton, founder of the Battle Cap Project, on how crocheting hats for people undergoing cancer treatment can be helpful. The presentation will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. virtually.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Chats with Chief Chapin

Join McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin during a monthly discussion on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. over Zoom, for the chance to talk with the chief.

Madison

Thursday, Jan. 27: Native Habitats presentation

Olbrich Botanical Gardens will host a virtual presentation on Native Habitats, as part of a virtual lecture series this year, on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Presenter Craig Bergmann will speak on naturalized gardens, and native habitats. Cost is $12 for Olbrich members and $15 for the general public.

Monona

Jan. 8-Feb. 26: Winter activities

Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.

Saturday, Jan. 29: Lap the Lagoon

The Monona parks and recreation department will hold a skating event at the Winnequah Lagoon on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The skaters who complete the most laps will win free admission to the Monona Bank RiverRink. Participants will receive a t-shirt.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

