Jan. 13 Upcoming Calendar

Children in grades K-5 are invited to join Cub Scout Pack 145 at an indoor campfire at Flynn Hall, 116, W. Reynolds Street in Cottage Grove at 6:30 p.m.
McFarland
Thursday, Jan. 13: Battle Cap Project
The E.D. Locke Public Library will hold a presentation from Kurt Stapleton, founder of the Battle Cap Project, on how crocheting hats for people undergoing cancer treatment can be helpful. The presentation will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. virtually.
Thursday, Jan. 20: Chats with Chief Chapin
Join McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin during a monthly discussion on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. over Zoom, for the chance to talk with the chief.
Madison
Thursday, Jan. 27: Native Habitats presentation
Olbrich Botanical Gardens will host a virtual presentation on Native Habitats, as part of a virtual lecture series this year, on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Presenter Craig Bergmann will speak on naturalized gardens, and native habitats. Cost is $12 for Olbrich members and $15 for the general public.
Monona
Jan. 8-Feb. 26: Winter activities
Monona Parks and Recreation will hold weekly activities with a special theme for children and families every Saturday in January and February from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road. Cost is $15 for children 3-5 and $15 to $20 for children 6-10. Call 608-222-4167 to register.
Saturday, Jan. 29: Lap the Lagoon
The Monona parks and recreation department will hold a skating event at the Winnequah Lagoon on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The skaters who complete the most laps will win free admission to the Monona Bank RiverRink. Participants will receive a t-shirt.
