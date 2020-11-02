Beginning Friday, October 30th, the free drive through flu clinic at the Alliant Energy Center is open to all Dane County adults and children who do not have health insurance, or who have BadgerCare, Medicaid, or Medicare.
“Given the demand we see in the community for flu shots, as well as the ample supply of vaccine that we have at the moment, we’re happy to be able to expand our eligibility,” says Tess Ellens, Public Health Nurse at Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Previously, only adults and children who do not have insurance or children with Badgercare could utilize the clinic.
Since opening in early October, the free clinic has vaccinated over 700 people. The clinic is open until November 21, 2020. Flu shots are available through clinics and pharmacies for people who have private health insurance coverage.
Details about the drive through flu clinic:
1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, WI 53713.
Use Olin Ave. entrance and follow signs for flu clinic.
Free flu shots are available for Dane County adults and children who do not have insurance or have BadgerCare, Medicaid, or Medicare.
Open:
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed on Sundays and Mondays.
No ID is needed.
Immigration status is not asked.
Interpreters are available.
Free transportation is available by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420.
Anyone younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian authorized to give consent for the flu shot on their behalf.
Plan to wait 15 minutes after receiving a flu shot to monitor for any possible side effects.
People who are experiencing symptoms, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, need a COVID test, or are waiting for results from a COVID-19 test will not be able to get a flu shot.
If possible, wear clothing that will make the upper arm available for the vaccine. For children under the age of 5, their upper thigh needs to be accessible.
Staff will work with families to provide shots in a way that is comfortable for them.
“The flu shot is important every year, but is especially important this year as it helps to protect you and your loved ones from flu during the pandemic and can also reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems,” continues Ellens.
Depending on vaccine supply, eligibility for the free drive thru clinic could expand again in the future. Please visit the Public Health website at http://publichealthmdc.com/flu for up-to-date information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.