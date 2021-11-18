McFarland boys hockey ready for new season after opt-outs return

With many players returning from opt-outs from a season ago, expect a strengthened version of the McFarland boys hockey team.
Junior Cal DeChambeau returns after leading the Spartans with one goal and six assists, and junior Simeon Pommerening, who scored three goals and three assists last season.
“I expect to see a lot from Cal as a junior. He is a great playmaker and leader on the ice and sees the ice well,” said McFarland hockey head coach Nick Tuma. “I expect him to be in our top-five in points.”
Freshman Ray Wheaten handled goalie duties last season, recording an 86-percent save percentage after stopping 191 of 223 shots. Now the Spartans have position-depth with senior Jaden Devous returning to the net.
“Ray will give Jaden some competition for the top goaltending spot. I think Ray is getting comfortable with the speed at the varsity level, and I expect him to see a lot of ice over the season,” said Tuma.
With talent being on the younger side a season ago, one of the younger players to see time was defender Mason Pommerening, who enters his sophomore season after contributing three assists.
“Mason is expected to be in the top 10 in points as a sophomore. He has put on some weight over the summer, so he will be contributing over this season,” said Tuma.
While losing Robert DeChambeau and Ben Hoang to graduation, the Spartans bring back seniors Chase Quelle and Aiden Gabriesle, who both scored two goals last season.
“I expect to see a lot from Simeon Pommerening and Chase Quelle both in points and ice time. I am expecting our juniors Payton Hauge and Tegan O’Brien to have an impact on the scoreboard as well,” said Tuma.
McFarland drops the puck against Muskego at 7:00 p.m. at the McFarland Community Ice Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 23.