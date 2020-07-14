The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the virus have been a major frustration for patrons of local public libraries. Since the buildings have been shuttered, people who want to check out books are limited to curbside pickups. Browsing the aisles and participating in in-person library activities has ended for the time being.
Fortunately, technology makes it possible for avid readers to check out books without going to the library. Kindles and Chromebooks have allowed people to borrow library materials and read them on the device’s computer screen at home.
Yet, not everyone is tech savvy, and that has required information technology experts at local libraries to field a lot of questions from patrons who may not be able to get the device to work properly.
Ann Engler, adult services librarian at the E.D. Locke Public Library in McFarland, said she commonly fields questions on establishing passwords and getting library book borrowing applications such as Overdrive and Libby to work properly.
“I tend to help patrons get logged in for the first time on their device, and then we take a brief tour and practice checking out an e-book or audiobook or two so they can see the process,” Engler said. “Otherwise, Libby and Overdrive are easy to use once you get going and offer a huge selection of titles, so I’ve only rarely run into technical difficulty questions or particular titles not being available.”
Engler added that patrons need a library card before they can borrow online resources. Web-only services cards are available on the library’s website.
Matt Heindel, technical services director at the Monona Public Library, said the use of computer technology to obtain library materials was on the upswing before the pandemic. With the libraries closed to foot traffic, more people have been relying on it.
“E-book lending has been steadily rising over the past several years independent of quarantine measures being put in place,” Heindel said. “When quarantine measures were enacted, circulation of digital materials increased even more noticeably.”
Like Engler, Heindel said he also fields an assortment of questions on how to check out materials from the library. He said oftentimes, it’s better to deal with patrons individually.
“Here at Monona Public Library we have found that patrons really appreciate the availability of one-on-one support when it comes to their technical questions,” he said. “Different individuals have different baseline abilities and work at different speeds, so one-on-one help is preferable for many people compared to a classroom-style presentation.”
Heindel said he can make the teaching process easier by simply asking what patrons want to do with their device.
“Folks can get a bit overwhelmed with the options available on a new device, so trying to focus on a specific problem makes it easier for me to provide help that a patron can really use,” he said.
Questions on when the library will reopen are often fielded by Engler and Heindel. Engler said the use of curbside pickups and fewer one-on-one interactions with patrons have shifted how they do their work in McFarland.
“We’re still busy, even busier in certain areas, but not being able to help people face-to-face or provide in-person programming is challenging,” Engler said. “We know there are people without internet access or social media accounts, and reaching those patrons is obviously more difficult right now.”
She adds that the library system and statewide consortium invested $225,000 from grants and donations to purchase e-books and downloadable audiobooks after libraries went into lockdown in March.
“Since then, we have seen a 40 percent increase in e-book and audiobook checkouts over the same period in 2019,” Engler said. “Checkouts of physical items have dropped 49 percent over the same period in 2019. Now that people are getting used to placing holds and making curbside appointments, things are starting to pick up again.”
