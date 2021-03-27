Student: McFarland High School senior Morgan Butler
Parents: Mary and Michael Butler
Extracurricular activities:
- Basketball, 4 years
- Softball, 4 years
Honors:
- Basketball--Honorable Mention in Rock Valley Conference, Defensive Player of the Year, Practice Player of the Year
- Academic Honor Roll, every grading term
Future plans after high school:
- Solidified plans after participating in the Child Care DPI State Certified Co-op Program with Spartan Day Camp.
- Attend Edgewood College to pursue a career in elementary education.
Nominated by: Jossie Peterson, Special Education Assistant and Basketball Coach
Comments from nominators:
"Morgan is someone who you know you can count on for everything. I've had the pleasure of coaching Morgan since her first day of basketball her freshman year. She is a young woman with a sky line of potential. Morgan has overcome adversity time and time again in her sports, school and personal life. During basketball you can see Morgan setting the tone, being a good example for her teammates, especially the underclassmen who have needed it the most. We can expect Morgan to hold everyone accountable for their actions and make the team better. Outside of basketball, Morgan is someone who shines in the classroom too. Her academics is just as important to her sports. She's often in class helping others and being a positive role model for her teammates and classmates in the hall and classroom. Outside of school and basketball Morgan is very involved with our youth. She not only babysits in the community but also volunteers time with youth sport camps. Her positive attitude and determination welcomes and encourages the youth to be a better athlete and person. Morgan is a perfect example of what it means to be a Spartan living the Optimist Creed."
