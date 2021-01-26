It won’t be required this winter, but McFarland property owners will be required to clear snow around fire hydrants adjoining their properties next winter.
The McFarland Village Board voted 5-1 at its meeting on Monday to require property owners to clear snow from hydrants, starting June 1, 2021.
This is currently encouraged, but not required. A summary by Fire/Rescue Chief Chris Dennis and Village Administrator Matt Schuenke said clearing hydrants is good for emergency responders, so that they don’t have to clear snow during an emergency.
A three-foot path must be cleared in all directions around the hydrant within 24 hours of snowfall. If hydrants are not cleared, the ordinance does turn failing to clear hydrants into a citable offense, though Schuenke said it likely wouldn’t be until the third offense that any citation would be issued.
“We’re not going right to citation... we want to work with the homeowners,” he said, adding that the focus is on education to gain compliance, similar to other property maintenance issues.
In 90% of cases, he said, there aren’t any additional issues after an initial warning.
Village President Brad Czebotar wanted to see the ordinance put in place sooner than June 1 but not immediately enforced, but other board members thought it was more fair and straightforward to residents to begin at the end of this winter.
A letter will be going out to property owners with hydrants adjoining their properties.
A volunteer effort will also be coordinated for people in need of help clearing hydrants, such as senior citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.