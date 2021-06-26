McFarland girls soccer team wins state championship

For most of the year, McFarland ranked first in the Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings. Showing why they were considered the best, the Spartans defeated Plymouth (18-1) by a final of 4-1 in the WIAA State Soccer Division 3 championship game on Friday, June 25.
“It’s a dream come true,” said senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt, who ended her high-school career with the championship victory. “I’ve gotten the silver ball, and I did not want another one of those so the gold ball is a good way to end it.”
In the 13th minute, the Spartans almost got on the board after junior Avery Pennekamp used a nice flick to get around a defender and break into the clear. Pennekamp, who was injured in the previous game, had her shot hit the post, and the Spartans were unable to score off the ricochet.
“She taped up, iced it in between games and that was a hell of a gritty effort on her part,” said McFarland head coach TJ DiPrizio about Pennekamp.
The Panthers pounced first with a goal in the 30th minute by Addie Plate. The Spartan offense got in more of a rhythm after the Plymouth goal.
Sydney Feldner, #21, takes on a Plymouth player in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on June 25. Feldner scored three times in the s…
In the 38th minute, junior Greta Blau put in a cross for senior Sydney Feldner in front of goal, whose shot went over the bar. However, a minute later Blau sent a ball in between the Panther defense where Feldner beat the goalkeeper to tie the game. McFarland entered the half tied after a free kick from junior Grace Breuchel went wide in the 45th minute.
“It definitely fired us up and just lifted our spirits,” said junior defender Jaelyn White.
The Spartans picked up where they left off in the 46th, when Blau sent a wicked shot into the upper corner of the net, giving the Spartans the lead.
Hildebrandt helped keep the Spartans in front with a save in the 67th minute. Hildebrandt came off her line to stop a Panther shot and the McFarland defense cleared away the rebound, keeping the score 2-1.
Hildebrandt ended the night with three saves in the win.
“My teammates do a lot on the field, and I don’t get many opportunities because my defenders keep the ball away from me, so when the time is there, I step up and do what I need to do,” said Hildebrandt.
Two more goals from McFarland helped seal the victory. Feldner added one in the 73rd minute and sophomore Sierra Binger scored in the 77th minute, with Feldner recording the assist.
Jaelyn White hits a ball during the title game of the WIAA state championship tournament on June 25. White converted a penalty kick in McFarla…
In the 84th minute, junior Elise Gillen preserved the 4-1 victory with a goal-line clearance off a Plymouth cross.
McFarland ends the year undefeated with a record of 16-0-0, winning its first championship in program history.
The McFarland Spartans receive their trophy after winning the WIAA Division 3 state tournament on Friday, June 25.
McFarland 2
New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Sarah Blakeslee, #22, sprints to a ball with a defender on her tail in the WIAA state semifinal game on June 25.
After battling the heat, injuries and the second-ranked Division 2 soccer team, the McFarland Spartans never wavered, battling to a 2-0 victory over New Berlin Eisenhower (15-3) in the state semifinal on Friday, June 25.
McFarland wasted no time, getting on the board in the sixth minute. Junior Jaelyn White converted a penalty kick after a handball was called in the penalty box off a corner kick.
The goal helped give the Spartans momentum, controlling most of the possession. Senior Sydney Feldner found the back of the net, giving the Spartans an early 2-0 lead in the 21st minute.
New Berlin began to find their footing on offense, nearly scoring in the 33rd minute. Senior Katie Hildebrandt made a finger-tip save on a ball heading to the corner of the goal, keeping the score at 2-0. A New Berlin attack was thwarted by White on defense in the 41st minute, holding the lead for McFarland.
Greta Blau, #10, breaks away from a defender in the WIAA state semifinal game. Blau scored a goal and recorded two assists during the semifina…
In the second half, both teams came out with promising opportunities. Junior Greta Blau had a shot go wide in the 47th minute and shot go over the bar in the 53rd minute. The Lions ripped a shot wide of the post in the 55th minute. New Berlin’s best scoring opportunity came in the 65th minute, however Hildebrandt stopped a one-on-one opportunity to keep the shutout. The Lions also sent a shot over the bar in the 68th minute, with the Spartans digging in defensively.
Sophomore Sierra Binger nearly put the game away in the 70th minute with a shot to the corner of the net, but the Lions goalkeeper made a one-handed save to tip the ball over the bar.
Elise Gillen, #14, carries the ball for the Spartans in the state semifinal game on Friday, June 25.
A corner in the 80th minute was snuffed out after the Spartans packed the box, clearing the ball away from the goal line. Two more saves by Hildebrandt in the 81st and 87th minute helped the Spartans advance to the championship game with a 2-0 victory.