The Village of McFarland is going green.
With a recent decision to join Sustain Dane, McFarland is now a member of one the largest environmental campaigns in the state of Wisconsin.
Founded in 1999, Sustain Dane started as a small group of Dane County residents wanting to create a more sustainable landscape and economy for future Wisconsin generations.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Wisconsin will face big climate related repercussions if citizens don’t take proper sustainability efforts seriously.
The water quality of the Great Lakes, decimation of crops, and extreme flooding are all very real possibilities for much of Wisconsin in the near future, EPA officials reported.
Over the last twenty years, Sustain Dane has worked with businesses, organizations, municipalities, schools, and individuals from across the state to complete more than 570 sustainability projects, reduce over 60 million pounds of CO2, and save Dane County more than $2 million.
On top of their twenty years of sustainability experience, Sustain Dane promises to help those who join the movement to inspire, connect, and share.
“Sustain Dane is excited to work with the Village of McFarland because, as we have seen time and time again, change happens when inspired people take action,” said Claire Schaefer Oleksiak, Executive Director of Sustain Dane. “McFarland has wonderful community leaders focused on sustainability who are ready to make a positive impact.”
As a new member of the organization, the Village of McFarland is in a unique position.
Through their membership, McFarland will be able to make an impact by prioritizing sustainability efforts in the community, like reducing waste and unsustainable expenses. Olekziak said this will create more equity, as well as a stronger future, for the entire community.
“We hope to align focus areas with the village's priorities to identify and act on sustainability initiatives that will create a positive impact in the community,” Olekziak said. “We look forward to assisting the village with their sustainability goals, as well as to provide a community of aligned organizations and individuals that together connect, inspire action, and learn with one another.”
The Village of McFarland was officially introduced as one of the newest members of Sustain Dane at the organization’s Sustainable Breakfast meeting on Oct. 13. The village has stated they are very excited to be part of the organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.