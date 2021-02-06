For some, discovering a passion or calling in life can take years. Dan Maahs found his at eight years old.
“My journey started when I joined cub scouts as an eight-year-old,” Maahs said. “From there, I crossed over to the local boy scout troop.”
At the time, he couldn’t have known that he was embarking on a path of lifelong memories. Now, he looks back with gratitude on those first years with the scouts.
“I went on many adventures,” Maahs remembered – adventures that took him from Wisconsin to Illinois, and all the way to New Mexico. Maahs spent four summers backpacking through the Philmont Scout Ranch, about three hours outside Albuquerque.
He took a respite from the scout life for several years through college and beyond, until his own son was old enough to join cub scouts. He was a volunteer leader there until his son graduated on to Boy Scout Troop 53 in McFarland. Maahs is now the Scoutmaster for Troop 53.
Although his son has now since aged out of boy scouts altogether, Maahs said he has no plans to slow down.
“When my son joined cub scouts, that brought me back into the scouting program,” he said. “My son aged out of the troop a couple years ago, after he earned his Eagle Rank, but I will continue to stay involved with scouting as long as I can help make a difference. The many friendships I have made and the desire to give back keeps me active.”
A global pandemic couldn’t stop Maahs from doing what he loves either. Despite many parts of the world shutting down due to COVID-19, Maahs said McFarland’s Troop 53 is as strong as ever.
“A lot of scouting is meant to be outdoors. As a troop, COVID reminded us of that and we have been meeting outside since the start of it,” said Maahs. “Scouts have grown in ways that may not have been possible otherwise.”
Kris Whitman, a fellow volunteer with the McFarland troop, said Maahs is responsible for much of the troop’s success as the threat of COVID loomed over the world this year.
“Our troop has remained very active throughout the pandemic with all necessary precautions,” Whitman said. “Dan was a big part of making that happen, with a particular emphasis on meeting outdoors, even in the winter, at the request of the youth membership. Many other troops have been far less active in the past year.”
Perhaps it was Maahs’ tenacity and dedication to the troop, in good times and in bad, that led him to win the Silver Beaver Award this year, the highest recognition a scout council can grant a volunteer leader.
According to the Boy Scouts of America website, “The Silver Beaver Award is bestowed upon only those persons who have given continued, unselfish, and effective service to the community. Because scouters may not nominate themselves for this award, only those persons who have been nominated by their Scouting peers are considered.”
For Maahs, it’s the honor of a lifetime.
“It is very humbling being recognized for doing something you love,” he said. “Each year, the number that can be awarded is limited. Being a part of that group when there are many others also giving their time makes me want to give more so I will be worthy of the honor. I feel being awarded the Silver Beaver is not just being recognized for all the accomplishments of the past, but for what is yet to come.”
As Troop 53 pushes forward in the community this year, Maahs said he’s excited to continue serving McFarland’s youth. According to Maahs, after earning the Silver Beaver Award, being a mentor to the generations below him is the best way he can pay it forward.
There is no way I can pay back those that helped me, all I can do is honor them by paying it forward,” Maahs said. “When given a voice and responsibility, our youth are capable of so much. Great mentors can help them learn from failures, awaken their passion, put them on a road to be whomever they want to be.”
