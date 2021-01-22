University of Wisconsin-Green Bay honors
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2020 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all "A" grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan).
Thomas Rathert, semester high honors, Cottage Grove
Abbie Harrington, semester highest honors, McFarland
Ryan Johnson, semester highest honors, McFarland
Kye Zanto, semester high honors, McFarland
Mari Mitchell, semester honors, Monona
Iowa State University deans list
Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Gabriel Pierre Murphy, Mechanical Engineering, Madison
Southwestern College dean's honor roll
Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
Nathaniel Achenbach, McFarland
Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list for the 2020 fall semester.
Monona
Graham Arndt
Alexa Ashland
Anna Falkowska
Shane Otis
Carter Kuhl
Abby Neumann
Nic Kimble
McFarland
Allison August
Jack Bartzen
Bailey Bear
Emily Biggin
Caenan Cremeens
Sam Locke
Cam Schaaf
Megan Glasbrenner
Nicholas Hall
Rachel Hansen
Tristan Herber
Jossie Peterson
Lahdan Pournik
Madison
Nora Binder
Emily Henderson
Jessica Smith
Steven Steigleder
Giovanni Urso
James Johnston
Kozette Rosenthal
Tatiana Lawson
Cottage Grove
Nichole Buss
Anna Cappaert
Austin Elmer
Peyton Flanders
Evan Hoier
Anthony Reamer
Ally Redman
Lindsey Kreul
Jacob Nicolosi
Alyssa Majewski
Alexander White
Cole Lindwall
These students received a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
Northern Illinois University honors
Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, Ill., announced its fall 2020 dean's list students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Alexis Melendez, athletic training, Cottage Grove
Peytonn Weaver, ELED-bilingual/ESL, Cottage Grove
University of Wisconsin-River Falls honors
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
Colleen Ross, animal science, biomedical and health science, Cottage Grove
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire dean's list
Students from the area who were named to the fall dean's list at UW-Eau Claire are:
Cottage Grove
Jason Armstrong, College of Arts and Sciences
Preston Benedict, College of Education & Human Sciences
Peyton Blang, College of Business
Lexi Ellestad, College of Education & Human Sciences
Hailee Hamer, College of Education & Human Sciences
Madelyn Loeffler, College of Arts and Sciences
Katelyn Ottman, College of Arts and Sciences
Carly Patton, College of Education & Human Sciences
Rachel Wilson, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
Madison
Jordan Allen, College of Business
Joelle Frey, College of Business
Mckenzie Minter, College of Education & Human Sciences
McFarland
Makenzie Beam, College of Education & Human Sciences
Jessica Brooks, College of Education & Human Sciences
Robert Cook, College of Education & Human Sciences
Bryce Flemming, College of Business
Mathilda Kleinhans, College of Business
Tyler LaLuzerne, College of Education & Human Sciences
Avery Lawrence, College of Business
Andrew Lindaas, College of Arts and Sciences
Minnie Moll, College of Business
Morgan Richter, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences
Trevor Speich, College of Arts and Sciences
Ella Weaver, College of Education & Human Sciences
Monona
Christopher Murray, College of Arts and Sciences
Katherine Studt, College of Arts and Sciences
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honors
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Students who received honors include:
Cottage Grove
George Christianson, senior, highest honors
Vincent Giallombardo, senior, highest honors
Claire Hoenecke, senior, highest honors
Tyler Jung, sophomore, honors
Andryi Nahirniak, senior, honors
Vanessa Ochoa, senior, honors
Ashley Skalitzky, senior, high honors
Madison
Hannah Lemke, junior, high honors
McFarland
Greta Corcoran, first year, highest honors
Grace Henes, first year, highest honors
Megan Jansen, sophomore, high honors
Cassandra Newcomer, senior, highest honors
Hunter Starkman, senior, honors
Andrew Johnson, senior, honors
Monona
Lydia Miller, first year, honors
Baldwin Wallace University musical production
Kyle Elliott of McFarland was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University that, under the direction of Victoria Bussert, created the first collegiate virtual production of the powerful Broadway rock musical "Spring Awakening." Elliott, a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy majoring in music theatre, played the part of Otto and was a member of the camera crew in the co-production between the BW Conservatory of Music's music theatre program and the department of theatre and dance.
While many college theatre stages went dark for the fall 2020 season, the BW creative team proved music theatre can thrive within the limits of a coronavirus safety net. The groundbreaking show, shot guerrilla film-style on iPhones at more than 40 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, premiered November 19-22 and was profiled in American Theatre magazine and The New York Times. Due to demand, a second set of performances streamed December 17-20.
Southeast Missouri State University fall dean's list
The following students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Dani Dorn, McFarland
Lizzie White, Cottage Grove
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
University of North Georgia graduate
For the fall 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Among them was Sierra Duran, McFarland, who graduated Cum Laude with a/an Bachelor of Arts - Studio Art.
Ripon College fall dean's list
Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher ona 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
Keara Duffy, McFarland, majoring in psychology with a minor in French.
Kynaeda Gray, McFarland, undeclared major
Maeve Kim, Cottage Grove, majoring in chemistry-biology with a minor in sociology.
Brianna Kirvan-Prieve, McFarland, undeclared major.
UW-Superior dean's list
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Payton Dutcher, Madison, to the dean's list for academic achievement during the Fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the dean's list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
