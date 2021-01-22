University of Wisconsin-Green Bay honors

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2020 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all "A" grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. This list includes students attending all four UW-Green Bay campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan).

Thomas Rathert, semester high honors, Cottage Grove

Abbie Harrington, semester highest honors, McFarland

Ryan Johnson, semester highest honors, McFarland

Kye Zanto, semester high honors, McFarland

Mari Mitchell, semester honors, Monona

Iowa State University deans list

Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Gabriel Pierre Murphy, Mechanical Engineering, Madison

Southwestern College dean's honor roll

Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.

Nathaniel Achenbach, McFarland

Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list

The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list for the 2020 fall semester.

Monona

Graham Arndt

Alexa Ashland

Anna Falkowska

Shane Otis

Carter Kuhl

Abby Neumann

Nic Kimble

McFarland

Allison August

Jack Bartzen

Bailey Bear

Emily Biggin

Caenan Cremeens

Sam Locke

Cam Schaaf

Megan Glasbrenner

Nicholas Hall

Rachel Hansen

Tristan Herber

Jossie Peterson

Lahdan Pournik

Madison

Nora Binder

Emily Henderson

Jessica Smith

Steven Steigleder

Giovanni Urso

James Johnston

Kozette Rosenthal

Tatiana Lawson

Cottage Grove

Nichole Buss

Anna Cappaert

Austin Elmer

Peyton Flanders

Evan Hoier

Anthony Reamer

Ally Redman

Lindsey Kreul

Jacob Nicolosi

Alyssa Majewski

Alexander White

Cole Lindwall

These students received a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

Northern Illinois University honors

Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, Ill., announced its fall 2020 dean's list students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Alexis Melendez, athletic training, Cottage Grove

Peytonn Weaver, ELED-bilingual/ESL, Cottage Grove

University of Wisconsin-River Falls honors

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.

Colleen Ross, animal science, biomedical and health science, Cottage Grove

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire dean's list

Students from the area who were named to the fall dean's list at UW-Eau Claire are:

Cottage Grove

Jason Armstrong, College of Arts and Sciences

Preston Benedict, College of Education & Human Sciences

Peyton Blang, College of Business

Lexi Ellestad, College of Education & Human Sciences

Hailee Hamer, College of Education & Human Sciences

Madelyn Loeffler, College of Arts and Sciences

Katelyn Ottman, College of Arts and Sciences

Carly Patton, College of Education & Human Sciences

Rachel Wilson, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

Madison

Jordan Allen, College of Business

Joelle Frey, College of Business

Mckenzie Minter, College of Education & Human Sciences

McFarland

Makenzie Beam, College of Education & Human Sciences

Jessica Brooks, College of Education & Human Sciences

Robert Cook, College of Education & Human Sciences

Bryce Flemming, College of Business

Mathilda Kleinhans, College of Business

Tyler LaLuzerne, College of Education & Human Sciences

Avery Lawrence, College of Business

Andrew Lindaas, College of Arts and Sciences

Minnie Moll, College of Business

Morgan Richter, College of Nurs and Hlth Sciences

Trevor Speich, College of Arts and Sciences

Ella Weaver, College of Education & Human Sciences

Monona

Christopher Murray, College of Arts and Sciences

Katherine Studt, College of Arts and Sciences

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honors

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Students who received honors include:

Cottage Grove

George Christianson, senior, highest honors

Vincent Giallombardo, senior, highest honors

Claire Hoenecke, senior, highest honors

Tyler Jung, sophomore, honors

Andryi Nahirniak, senior, honors

Vanessa Ochoa, senior, honors

Ashley Skalitzky, senior, high honors

Madison

Hannah Lemke, junior, high honors

McFarland

Greta Corcoran, first year, highest honors

Grace Henes, first year, highest honors

Megan Jansen, sophomore, high honors

Cassandra Newcomer, senior, highest honors

Hunter Starkman, senior, honors

Andrew Johnson, senior, honors

Monona

Lydia Miller, first year, honors

Baldwin Wallace University musical production

Kyle Elliott of McFarland was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University that, under the direction of Victoria Bussert, created the first collegiate virtual production of the powerful Broadway rock musical "Spring Awakening." Elliott, a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy majoring in music theatre, played the part of Otto and was a member of the camera crew in the co-production between the BW Conservatory of Music's music theatre program and the department of theatre and dance.

While many college theatre stages went dark for the fall 2020 season, the BW creative team proved music theatre can thrive within the limits of a coronavirus safety net. The groundbreaking show, shot guerrilla film-style on iPhones at more than 40 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, premiered November 19-22 and was profiled in American Theatre magazine and The New York Times. Due to demand, a second set of performances streamed December 17-20.

Southeast Missouri State University fall dean's list

The following students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

Dani Dorn, McFarland

Lizzie White, Cottage Grove

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

University of North Georgia graduate

For the fall 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Among them was Sierra Duran, McFarland, who graduated Cum Laude with a/an Bachelor of Arts - Studio Art.

Ripon College fall dean's list

Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher ona 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.

Keara Duffy, McFarland, majoring in psychology with a minor in French.

Kynaeda Gray, McFarland, undeclared major

Maeve Kim, Cottage Grove, majoring in chemistry-biology with a minor in sociology.

Brianna Kirvan-Prieve, McFarland, undeclared major.

UW-Superior dean's list

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Payton Dutcher, Madison, to the dean's list for academic achievement during the Fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the dean's list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

