Thoughts on critical race theory

One of the questions that I have been asked several times since I became the superintendent of the McFarland School District is whether or not the district teaches “Critical Race Theory”. The first time that I was asked this question I was unfamiliar with the concept of Critical Race Theory and needed to do some investigation into how this concept was defined so that I could give an accurate answer. Over my years as a superintendent, I have discovered that many disagreements and conflicts occur because people define terms in different ways and that one way to reduce confusion is to provide a common definition of the term.
So, what is “Critical Race Theory”? According to the Massachusetts Association of School Committees Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a framework and/or analytical tool primarily used in university level courses. Originating in the 1970’s, Critical Race Theory was first used as a way to help law students think critically about the impact of historical and present-day racism on the legal system. In the 1990’s, some colleges of education also started incorporating Critical Race Theory into their coursework to help aspiring school administrators and teachers better understand inequities in the context of education.
When using this definition, does the McFarland School District teach “Critical Race Theory” – the answer is “no.” A number of people then ask follow-up questions about the curriculum generally. The district has been and continues to make changes to its curriculum to ensure that the content we teach is accurate and relevant. This means that we will continue to examine each aspect of our curriculum to make certain that it truly reflects our Nation and society. Some of these changes can be found in including a variety of authors in our study of American literature and spending more time covering a wider range of events in American history.
Most importantly, many changes are being made to how we relate to all of our students. Since my first introduction to the school district, I have seen the staff working on how we can better meet the needs of all students. As I mentioned in an earlier blog, I am currently participating in a book study with other staff members on how we can make our classrooms more culturally responsive. We want our staff members to have the tools necessary to help them connect with each of our students. Our goal is to have each and every student, regardless of their background, feel they are valued for their uniqueness. I believe that it is important that we meet each student where they are at on their educational journey and help them grow academically, socially and emotionally. Any revisions to what we teach and how we teach helps our students to be better prepared to lead our local communities, state and nation in the future.