A garden of highly nutritious moringa trees near Tororo, Uganda has been purchased through the funding efforts of members and friends of McFarland Lutheran Church.
The congregation’s Global Mission Committee began its fundraising program in Advent and ultimately raised over $8,000. The moringa garden is now owned by the Christian Foundation for Community Development in Uganda. McFarland Lutheran has a long-established relationship with Sesera and other nearby villages in Uganda.
The MLC congregation had previously helped fund the moringa trees, but the garden was in jeopardy when the land was suddenly in danger of being sold. The purchase price for the property was over $7,000, with MLC contributing more than $5,000. The remaining funds raised by MLC have gone to other international causes supported by the church, Reconciliation Lutheran Church of Puerto Rico food pantry and Outreach for World Hope for infant formula in Guatemala.
Because the entire plant is edible and extremely nutritious, the moringa tree is often called “the miracle tree.” The moringa tree has significantly reduced malnutrition for people of Uganda, especially children. The impact has been well documented. A food supplement powder is made from drying leaves. The fruit, seeds and flowers from the tree are also used as nutritious food.
Ron Vandeberg, chair of the Global Mission Committee, said “Once again, the people of MLC have stepped up to support some of those around the world who are struggling to meet the basic needs for life.”
Reverend Eric Sabitt, leader of the Christian Foundation has a long relationship with MLC and many congregation members who have visited Uganda.
“Kids at our feeding and nutrition center now look healthy because moringa powder is used as a food supplement. They are free from many parasitic diseases,” Pastor Sabitt wrote.
“I continue to be amazed and full of gratitude for how the Spirit works through so many people at MLC, through generous giving, through attending to the needs of the vulnerable, through gifts of hard work and service. Thanks be to God, indeed,” said the Reverend Tim Dean, senior pastor at MLC.
McFarland Lutheran Church has funded clean water wells in five Uganda villages in recent years and has continued that relationship during the pandemic. The two most recent wells are operating and will be officially dedicated when a team of ten MLC members can return to Uganda. That trip was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the trip is still planned. Hundreds of clothing items gathered, purchased and made by MLC members and friends remain in storage and will be taken to Uganda when the trip is made.
