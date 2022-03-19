McGinnity faces silent challenger in Dane County Board District 37

Expanded rural broadband, services for senior citizens and a new Dane County Jail top the priority list for incumbent Dane County Board District 37 Supervisor Kate McGinnity.
McGinnity is one of two candidates on the April 5 ballot for the District 37 seat. The other candidate is former Medina Town Chairman Steve Schulz.
McGinnity participated in a recent virtual candidate forum hosted by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent.
Due to COVID-19, the forum was privately recorded with just the newspaper’s managing editor and candidates in attendance. It can be viewed in its entirety on the newspaper’s website.
This was the second year the newspaper’s candidate forums were virtual. They were in-person events in 2019 and 2020.
Schulz, who served for about a decade as Medina town chairman beginning in 2003, and prior to that was a town supervisor, did not respond to multiple invitations to participate in the forum nor to requests to share information about himself and his views. He appears to have no public internet campaign presence.
McGinnity, of Cambridge, is wrapping up her first term on the Dane County Board. She was elected in 2020, replacing longtime District 37 Supervisor Bob Salov, also of Cambridge, who had held the seat since 1996.
District 37 includes the villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
McGinnity, a retired teacher and education consultant, has lived in Dane County for more than 45 years and in Cambridge for about 30 of those years.
Broadband
McGinnity called broadband an equity issue for rural county residents.
She said expanding access to reliable, affordable broadband was “the number one issue,” in her first campaign early in 2020. The importance of that came to the forefront during the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, as rural Dane County residents struggled to work from home and school children struggled to learn at home with not-always reliable internet.
“People who live in unserved or underserved areas of Dane County, when it comes to broadband, are living on the wrong side of the digital divide,” she said, adding that “if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that access, reliable, affordable broadband is more vital than ever before. It impacts healthcare, access to education, virtual employment options, important social connections with our family and friends and recreation and entertainment.”
McGinnity, in 2021, founded a Dane County Broadband Task Force that has spent nearly a year studying where service gaps are in rural areas, and how to remedy that. She remains vice chair of that task force that is slated to bring recommendations to the county board later this year and has been working with local municipalities to help them prepare to apply for broadband expansion funding.
Later this month, the task force expects to send out a survey to a selection of rural residents, to try to pinpoint the worst service gaps.
Among the successes in this process, McGinnity said, was the county’s decision to allocate $5 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expansion of broadband.
Dane County Jail
McGinnity said she backs consolidating Dane County’s current jail facilities on a new site, and ensuring that inmates have access to mental health services.
“This includes expanding community restorative court initiatives, deploying certified mental health professionals during applicable law enforcement interactions – which we’re already doing with some of our mental health ride-alongs – and moving forward with our mental health triage program,” McGinnity said.
“Our current jail is not safe for anyone. It’s not safe for the general population, not safe for our deputies and our other workers, and it’s not safe for the people that visit,” she added.
She also said she supports eliminating the “inhumanity of isolation cells,” at the jail. And she said the cost of constructing a new jail will only rise if the county puts it off.
“I’m a fiscal gal. We either do it now or we do it later and we pay more. I think we just have to get those shovels in the ground and get this new facility built,” she said.
COVID-19
McGinnity said she has approved of how the county board, the board of public health and Public Health Madison & Dane County have handled the COVID-19 pandemic. She particularly pointed to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s rollout of mobile vaccination clinics last year at summer community concerts and other events, and said the agency has been “very forthcoming” with information.
“We’ve had a weekly snapshot dashboard come into our inbox as supervisors, every single week since the pandemic began and it hasn’t ceased. I still get it every week,” she said, adding that “Director (Janel) Heinrich has spoken to us as a whole board and has also come to select committees to provide information.”
Solar farm
McGinnity said that she understood soon after a 6,300-acre solar farm was proposed west of Cambridge, that the county board had no control over its approval.
That authority lies with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, she said, and so “I saw my role then to respond with equal fervor to any resident who contacts me. And they have – non-participating landowners, participating landowners, individuals and board members from the towns, the villages, and the school districts that are being affected,” she said.
“When everyone I represent isn’t in agreement, and I don’t have statutory authority, then I see my role as shifting to a conduit, facilitating people to get to the decision makers and to the public hearings where their voices are heard the strongest and have the biggest impact,” she said.
Other issues
McGinnity said her priorities in a second term would include economic development, “to support businesses, post-COVID, getting back into the black,” expansion of affordable and workforce housing and expansion of public transportation options in rural areas.
Rural public transportation is “important to our senior population and it’s very important to our families with economic challenges,” she said.