Thoughts on the value of mentorship

“Everybody Needs Somebody Sometimes,” was a popular song in the 1960’s sung by Dean Martin. In a way, I think these words are appropriate for each one of us. We all need someone to help us as we navigate our way through life or a new position. We all need someone to mentor us, show us the ropes and assist us as we begin our new career.
In order to help our new teachers, the McFarland School District has a mentor program to assist teachers and administrators during their first few years in the profession. As a school district, we also participate in the Dane County New Teacher Project. This participation brings together new teachers and their mentors throughout Dane County to discuss the problems, issues and successes they are experiencing during their first year. We, like other school districts, have found that providing new teachers with mentor support during their first years, not only makes them more successful in the classroom, but also helps keep them in the profession. The State of Wisconsin also recognized how important mentorship is to new teachers and now requires the school district to provide mentors for new teachers for the first three years they are in the profession. In addition, the McFarland School District provides mentors to all new veteran teachers the first year they come to our school district.
When I started my career in education, there was no such thing as mentorship. Teachers were shown their room, given their textbooks and class lists and told, “Don’t let the kids see you smile until Thanksgiving.” Any mentorship you received was what you sought out from others teachers who had been in the district for a while. I am so glad that we have moved away from this model to a model of collaboration with a mentor who can help teachers learn about the district’s curriculum, proven models of classroom instruction, an individual to bounce off new instructional ideas and discuss classroom management concerns and someone who is dedicated to helping you succeed in your new position.
I remember when I first became the superintendent in Mount Horeb. I was so excited to get started with my new job. However, after the initial excitement died down, I remember having a moment of anxiety – what were my roles and responsibilities as the superintendent. I remember going to my secretary and saying, “I don’t need you to do my job, but I need someone to help me know what my job is as a superintendent.” My secretary became my first mentor and helped me plot out the tasks and assignments that I needed to work on for the next week, two weeks and month. Without her assistance, I am sure that I would not have been successful during those first few years.
On Wednesday, April 13, the McFarland School District took time to celebrate our mentors and new teachers at an event designed to recognize their important work together, and provide space to reflect on how our mentorship program can continue to improve. We wanted to take time as a district to not only learn about the experiences that our new staff had during the year, but also to thank our mentors for their assistance, dedication and support of our new staff throughout the year. Mentors provide the support necessary to help our new teachers in some of the day-to-day situations that they experience and can provide them guidance based on their own experiences.
Mentorship also allows us to help others in ways that we have been helped. During my career, I have been fortunate enough to be able to serve as a mentor for several new superintendents who have started their superintendent careers. I hope I have been able to provide the same guidance and assistance that my secretary provided me at the beginning of my career. We all need someone to help us along the way and mentorship is one way that we can pass on the knowledge and experience we have gained during our career to those individuals who are now starting their careers. I am proud of what our mentors are able to do each day and I am so glad that we take the time to say “thank you” for all of their efforts in preparing our teachers for a career of dedication and service to our most valuable resource – our students.