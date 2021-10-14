McFarland volleyball defeats Brodhead/Juda, East Troy and Clinton

McFarland made easy work of Clinton with a sweep (25-16, 25-12, 25-9) on Monday, Oct. 11th. The Spartans improve to 31-2 on the season.
Senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci and senior setter Maddy Fortune each had six digs. Fortune also recorded 29 assists. Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp hit 15 kills and junior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios served three aces in the win.
McFarland 3
Brodhead/Juda 0
In a battle between two undefeated Rock Valley Conference teams, McFarland swept Brodhead/Juda (31-6) in three sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-17) on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp had 18 kills, while junior middle hitter Gwen Crull had 15 kills and three aces. Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds had a team-high 15 digs and senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci and senior setter Maddy Fortune each had 11 digs. Fortune led the team with 39 assists.
McFarland 3
East Troy 0
McFarland swept East Troy in straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16) on Tuesday Oct. 5.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds had four aces, and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull led the team with three blocks. Senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci recorded 11 digs, senior setter Maddy Fortune had 26 assists, and senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp had 16 kills in the win.