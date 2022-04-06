 Skip to main content
Dane County

Dane County Board incumbents hold onto seats

  • Updated

Incumbents challenged for their seats on the Dane County Board overwhelmingly retained them in races on Tuesday.

In 10 of the board's 37 districts, incumbents had challengers on the ballot. In all 10 of those races, the incumbents won. Those included Districts 14, 20, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31, 34, 36 and 37. 

The remaining 27 races were uncontested, with a mix of newcomers and incumbents alone on the ballot. In most of those races, a handful of write-in votes were cast but no write-ins won a seat. 

With all precincts reporting, the results were:

District 1

Elizabeth Doyle (I) 967 (98.7%)

Write-in: 13 (1.3%)

District 2

Heidi Wegleitner (I) 1,784 (98.6%)

Write-in: 25 (1.4%)

District 3

Analiese Eicher (I) 1,234 (98.2%)

Write-in: 23 (1.8%)

District 4

Matt Veldran 1,144 (98.5%)

Write-in: 17 (1.5%)

District 5

Jeff Hynes 182 (95.8%)

Write-in: 8 (4.2%)

District 6

Yogesh Chawla (I) 2,403 (99.2%)

Write-in: 20 (0.8%)

District 7

Cecely Castillo 2,312 (99.4%)

Write-in: 13 (0.6%)

District 8

Jeffrey Glazer  1,219 (98.5.%)

Write-in 18 (1.5%)

District 9

Alex Joers (I) 1,390 (98.7%)

Write-in: 18 (1.3%)

District 10

Aaron Collins 2,436 (99.3%)

Write-in: 18 (0.7%)

District 11

Richelle Andrae (I) 1,984 (99.2%)

Write-in: 15 (0.8%)

District 12

Larry Palm (I) 909 (96.5%)

Write-in: 33 (3.5%)

District 13

Olivia Xistris-Songpanya 530 (98.9%)

Write-in: 6 (1.1%)

District 14

Anthony J. Gray (I) 1,428 (70.2%)

Amanda Noles 601 (29.6%)

Write-in: 4 (0.2%)

District 15

April Kigeya 1,937 (98.4%)

Write-in: 31 (1.6%)

District 16

Rick Rose 1,363 (99.1%)

Write-in: 13 (0.9%)

District 17

Jacob Wright 1,840 (98.7%)

Write-in: 25 (1.3%)

District 18

Michele Ritt (I) 1,544 (98.8%)

Write-in: 18 (1.2%)

District 19

Brenda Yang 662 (98.2%)

Write-in: 12 (1.8%)

District 20

Jeff Weigand  (I) 1,231 (50.6%)

Scott Michalak 1,198 (49.2%)

Write-in: 5 (0.2%)

District 21

Andrew Schauer (I) 1,676 (98.1%)

Write-in: 32 (1.9%)

District 22

Maureen McCarville (I) 1,200 (98.6%)

Write-in: 17 (1.4%)

District 23

Chuck Erickson 1,102 ((98.8%)

Write-in: 13 (1.2%)

District 24

Sarah Smith (I) 1,950 (73.6%)

Clint Keaveny 690 (26.1%)

Write-in: 8 (0.3%)

District 25

Tim Kiefer (I) 1,911 (62.6)

Carlos Umpierre 1,136 (37.2%)

Write-in 8 (0.3%)

District 26

Holly Hatcher (I) 1,893 (99%)

Write-in: 19 (1%)

District 27

Kierstin Huelsemann 1,033 (98%)

Write-in: 21 (2%)

District 28

Michele Doolan (I) 1,385 (52.6%)

Bill Brosius 1,243 (47.2%)

Write-in: 6 (0.2%)

District 29

Dave Ripp  (I) 1,731 (99%)

Write-in: 18 (1%)

District 30

Patrick Downing  (I) 2,000 (65.7%)

Jerry O'Brien 1,034 (34%)

Write-in 11 (0.4%)

District 31

Jerry Bollig  (I) 1,604 (69.2%)

Todd D. Kluever 711 (30.7%)

Write-in: 2 (0.1%)

District 32

Mike Bare  (I) 1,914 (98.9%) 

Write-in: 21 (1.1%)

District 33

Dana Pellebon 1,551 (98.8%)

Write-in: 19 (1.2%)

District 34

Patrick Miles  (I) 1,858 (72.2%)

Herb Taylor 710 (27.6%)

Write-in: 5 (0.2%)

District 35

Michael Engelberger 2,123 (98.8%)

Write-in: 26 (1.2%)

District 36

Melissa Ratcliff  (I) 1,132 (64.7%)

Andrew McKinney 605 (34.6%)

Write-in: 12 (0.4%)

District 37

Kate McGinnity  (I) 1,937 (71.6%)

Steven Schulz 769 (27.9%)

Write-in: 12 (0.4%)

